Mayor on Monday: New councillor will spark changes in CBD

PROUD ROLE: Dave Martin is the new Ipswich City Council Division 7 councillor. Contributed

THE city's newest councillor took the declaration of office last Thursday.

Congratulations to Cr Dave Martin who is now officially the councillor for Division 7.

It was a proud moment for Dave, his family and friends at the ceremony held in the council chambers.

We can now look forward with confidence, with big changes now well under way in Ipswich CBD.

Dave will make a valuable contribution to the city's growth.

50th wedding anniversary

There's something very special about 50th wedding anniversaries even on a rainy Saturday. It was a pleasure and honour to catch up with Harold and Sandra Harle of Coalfalls. Congratulations on this great achievement on behalf of all Ipswich residents.

RSL, Women's Auxiliary milestones

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Ipswich RSL Sub-Branch and the 90th anniversary of the Sub- Branch Women's Auxiliary.

The history of the RSL is entwined with the history of our city.

An anniversary luncheon on Saturday paid tribute to members past and present.

My thanks to local president Rob Wadley, RSL state president Stuart Cameron, Air Commodore John Myer and all who attended this momentous occasion.

School is almost out

Students are counting the days until the school year ends.

A sure sign that day is getting closer are the number of presentation evenings at local schools.

Tonight I'll be attending Westside Christian College for its Secondary Presentation Evening.

Tomorrow night I'll be at Rosewood State High's awards night and on Wednesday night St Mary's College honours its best.

Owing to awards being held on the same night I also want to acknowledge Bremer State High School also holding its annual awards on Wednesday night.

Wet season alert

We've had an early taste of the wet season this past week.

Every year the community needs to be reminded about the dangers of driving through floodwaters and preparing for the summer storm season.

This Friday eight primary school students will be announced as winners for each category of the Emergency Management Summer Storm and Flood Safety poster competition.

Congratulations to all students who entered. Keep up the great work in reminding your families that education and preparation are the keys to staying safe during natural disasters.