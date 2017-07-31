Mayor on Monday: Historic disaster will never be forgotten

WINNER WINNER: Ipswich Grammar School Under 12s celebrating their Rangers Cup win at the Festival of Rugby held at Woodend on Friday.

TODAY marks the 45th anniversary of the Box Flat mine disaster when a massive explosion occurred at 2.47am on July 31, 1972.

It was so large it rocked homes in Ipswich causing some to think it was an earthquake. It also registered on the University of Queensland seismograph at Mount Nebo.

At the time of the disaster it was deeply felt by the people of Ipswich when it was reported that men and women wept unashamedly at the loss of so many lives in the streets of this city.

Later this morning a special service will be held at the new Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial in Limestone Park to remember those whose lives were taken by this tragic accident.

Rugby winner all round

LAST Friday it was great to visit Rangers Rugby Union Club at Woodend for the presentation at the school-based 7 a side competition in two age groups.

The under 10s played for the Rangers Cup and under 12s were competing for the Mayor's Shield.

This annual Festival of Rugby is a highlight on the sporting calendar for the participating schools.

Sticking with a the rugby theme, new seating has been installed at Evan Marginson Park Goodna which will come in handy for Goodna Gladiators Rugby Union Club, the Goodna Jacaranda Festival at the end of October as well as Goodna Little Athletics.

Park 2 park family fun success

CONGRATULATIONS to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation on another successful Park 2 Park event yesterday.

This event has grown to become one of most well-known of its type in South East Queensland.

From the serious athlete to fun with the family Park 2 Park now boasts seven events from the half marathon to family challenge and mascot marathon.

If we are to achieve the goal of being Australia's healthiest community then Park 2 Park and other similar events will help the community get involved in healthy lifestyle choices and promote regular exercise.

I hope the kids at Kindy Patch 2 at Springfield Central learnt a little about bee keeping last week after I received an email from centre director Sarah inviting me to give a talk about one of my favourite subjects.

They were very interested in the honey bees and native Australian bees and why they are so important to our environment.

I am always happy to help local children learn more about bees as this has been my hobby for over 50 years.