Mayor Miller? State MP responds to calls for her to stand

Rob Williams

THE maverick Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller will consider throwing her hat in the ring when Ipswich selects its next mayor.

This week the State Government started the final stage of the process to dismiss the Ipswich City Council.

A Draft Bill has been referred to the parliament's Economics and Governance Committee for consideration before it is formally introduced to the house for discussion, which is expected to be on August 21.

The Bill stipulates administrators will be appointed to the Ipswich City Council until 2020, when the public will then head back to the polls.

At this early stage, the race for mayor remains wide open.

Ms Miller has previously said she would listen to the community's views before making a decision that she would stand.

"Nearly everywhere I go people ask me to run for mayor," she told the QT.

"What I've been telling them is the administrator would have a tough job on their hands cleaning the council up, but I would give some consideration to it."

Sitting in the Queensland Parliament since 2000, Ms Miller has recently been a thorn in the side of her Labor colleagues.

She has recently accused the Palaszczuk Government of failing to act on her concerns about misconduct and corruption in Ipswich.

Ms Miller acknowledged there was a long time before the mayoral election would be held and said until then she was focused on "serving my constituents in my local area".

"The community needs a mayor that is strong, honest and has the wide support of the local people," Ms Miller added.

"They need to have a proven track record in relation to anti-corruption and administration of a large organisation."

Councillor Paul Tully, who was narrowly defeated by Andrew Antoniolli at last year's mayoral by-election, has confirmed he will not stand for the region's top job in 2020.

Cr Antoniolli could not be reached for comment, but it is believed the stood down mayor is toying with the idea of standing again.

Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke said he had "not had a lot to do with Jo-Ann over 28 years", but said the Labor Party would be happy to see her as mayor.

"What they want is a caucus Labor Party council directed by William Street, Brisbane," he said.

Cr Pahlke has called for the Katter Party to stand up for the council had hoped the "LNP will ask the hard questions" about the council dismissal.