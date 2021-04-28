Mayor makes definitive call on federal politics

IPSWICH Mayor Teresa Harding has definitively ruled out running for the federal seat of Blair and another battle with incumbent Shayne Neumann for a place in parliament.

Cr Harding, who was elected as the city’s first female mayor last year, unsuccessfully ran as the LNP’s candidate against Mr Neumann in the 2013 and 2016 elections.

It’s understood there was a push from within the party for her to run again in the upcoming election with the added profile as Ipswich’s new mayor after 18 months of administration.

The LNP has yet to announce its candidate.

When contacted by the QT, Cr Harding said there was no chance of her contesting the next federal election.

“I didn’t run last time (in 2019) and I’m definitely not running now,” she said.

“I’m in my dream job.

“I feel very blessed. We’ve got a great council and a great city and absolutely loving it.

“I am 110 per cent focused on serving the people of Ipswich.”



Mr Neumann has been endorsed as Labor’s candidate for a seventh consecutive time and was preselected unopposed.



He has held the seat of Blair since 2007.

Mr Neumann said Labor had learnt plenty of lessons from its shock loss in 2019 which saw the Coalition unexpectedly returned to government after it won 77 seats out of 151.

The 59-year-old emerged as the only Labor MP left in rural and regional Queensland as the party took a significant pasting across the state.

Mr Neumann got 29,987 first preference votes, just 2000 ahead of the LNP’s Robert Shearman, and experienced a 6.93 per cent swing against him.

His patch of more than 110,000 people has grown by about 7600 since the last election with most of that growth coming in strong Labor areas.

“I’ve been involved in six elections and three times I got swings against me and three times I got swings against me,” he said.

“Last election was the closest it’s been.

“We fell just short last time. Hopefully we can get across the line this time.”



Mr Neumann said his focus for the upcoming election, which he is expecting to be called late this year or early 2022, was major infrastructure projects residents have been crying out for.

The Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel believed Ipswich had suffered badly when it came to local infrastructure spend under the LNP over the past eight years.

His top priorities include the Cunningham Highway upgrade between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek, the Mount Crosby interchange upgrade, finishing the Ipswich Motorway upgrade, the North Ipswich Reserve stadium, the business case for the Ipswich to Springfield rail corridor and a veterans hub for the region.

“I think that in our area we’ve been neglected by the current federal government … they’ve had three terms now and are going for a fourth,” he said.



“We’ve spent more than a billion dollars on (RAAF Base Amberley) but haven’t fixed the road outside.

“If they were fair dinkum they would push that (Cunningham Highway upgrade) issue.

“The Mount Crosby interchange is the bane of people’s existence in the north side. The other day it was backed up to the Dinmore overpass.

“The last federal election we made a commitment to upgrade the North Ipswich Reserve. I want that to happen again with a bigger, stronger and better commitment from us.

“I’m very keen to partner with people like Steve Johnson and others to secure that (NRL) side they’re pushing very hard for.



“We need a veterans hub. I wrote to the government to ask for the money and they weren’t prepared to do it. At the last federal election they didn’t do it. It’s so important, particularly with the royal commission (into veteran suicide).”

Mr Neumann said he also had concerns about how the government was handling the NDIS and feared for older residents in Ipswich still waiting for home care packages.

“We’ll get this done if we change the government. We need our fair share and we’re not getting it with the Morrison Government. Labor has a history of delivering for this area at a federal level,” he said.

“We’ve seen upgrades to things like the Ipswich Civic Centre, Studio 188, the Orion pool, the Brassall interchange and I could keep going on. There were so many projects initiated by a Labor Government.”



