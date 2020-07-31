Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
$400 million waste to energy plant proposed for Swanbank.
$400 million waste to energy plant proposed for Swanbank.
Council News

Mayor: make voices heard about incinerator project right now

Lachlan Mcivor
31st Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH mayor Teresa Harding said she does not support the $400 million waste to energy plant proposed for the city and residents need to act now if they don't want it come to fruition.

Declared a coordinated project by the State Government's Coordinator General late last month, proponent Remondis says it will create 200 jobs during construction and up to 70 locals jobs once it is operational.

The State Government told the community the proposed project would face the most rigorous assessment process available under Queensland law.

But for now, the process is out of Ipswich City Council's hands.

Cr Harding encouraged anyone with concerns to contact their local state MP or State Development Minister Kate Jones.

"I personally don't support it and I haven't come across anyone in the street who does," Cr Harding said.

"It could take up to two years for the project to come to council.

"It only comes to council once the State Government is very happy and approves and ticks off on all the environmental impacts as well as the community consultation.

"This council is really committed to ensuring that the community's concerns are represented."

Cr Harding said the council will only able to assess the proposal against the planning scheme, if it gets to that stage.

"It's currently zoned as landfill," she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with State Development Minister Kate Jones. Picture David Clark
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with State Development Minister Kate Jones. Picture David Clark

"We're between a rock and a hard place, which is why we're pushing back so hard now.

"We need to do it now.

"We can always say no at that meeting in which case I would imagine Remondis would take us to court and against that's going to cost millions of dollars.

"That's why it's really important we push back."

The council has spent $2.5 million of ratepayer funds since 2016 in court in legal cases against waste companies.

"I'm sure the people of Ipswich would much rather millions of dollars be spent on their local parks or fixing up potholes or doing more kerb and channelling," she said.

"How many change rooms could we build for sporting teams (with that money)?

"It's just a waste of ratepayer money.

"I really encourage people to call their state MPs and that gives the state MPs the opportunity to speak to their minister as well about the view of the community."

More Stories

ipswich city council remondis
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former pizza joint awaits new foodie business

        premium_icon Former pizza joint awaits new foodie business

        Business A Lockyer Valley shop is empty, ready for a new business to bring it back to life.

        • 31st Jul 2020 6:00 AM
        ‘It’s up to you’: Urgent plea to stop second wave

        premium_icon ‘It’s up to you’: Urgent plea to stop second wave

        Health Top doctor’s warning to stop second wave

        How much council has spent in waste court challenges

        premium_icon How much council has spent in waste court challenges

        Council News Check out a map of where new landfill sites could be going.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites