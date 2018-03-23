Mayor, leaders touchdown in Taiwan for meetings

MEET: Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, Chamber president Phillip Bell with Director General Bruce Hung at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Brisbane this month.

MAYOR Andrew Antoniolli has touched down in Taiwan to lead an eight-day delegation aimed at progressing the Ipswich region's agenda.

Cr Antoniolli, Mayoress Karina Antoniolli, a senior council advisor and a group of Ipswich business leaders arrived in the Republic of China state earlier this week.

The delegation will meet with industry leaders and attend cultural and civic engagements.

On Monday the party will travel to Taipei and attend the IoT Smart City Conference.

At the conference, 25,000 international visitors will view more than 1000 displays from 75 cities across the world.

Cr Antoniolli was invited to the Smart City Mayor's Summit, an "exclusive occasion” where mayor-level officials from all corners of the globe gather to develop smart practices.

"This event seeks to provide a platform for sharing experiences, to promote collaboration and most importantly, to create business opportunities,” the invitation read.

The estimated travel and accommodation budget for Ipswich City Council delegates' Taiwan visit is $2780, with hosts offering complimentary conference airfares and accommodation.

Ratepayers have not paid for external delegates to make the trip and the mayor requested Ipswich City Council delegates fly economy, according to a report into the trip, approved by Ipswich City Councillors.

Australian exports to Taiwan are worth $7.6 billion annually according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The City of Ipswich has had a region-to-region relationship with Hsinchu County since 1994 and a sister-city agreement with Nantou County since 2016.

The mayor could not be reached for comment yesterday or on Wednesday.