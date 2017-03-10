RATE RISE: Why you have nothing to fear

LAND valuations have increased a whopping 12.6 per cent on average across the city but Mayor Paul Pisasale has assured residents they have nothing to fear when rate rises for the 2017/18 year are unveiled in this year's council budget.

Cr Pisasale said figures released by the Queensland Government Valuer-General this week revealed it was boom times on valuation increases in South Ripley (29.31%), Camira (24.98%), Springfield (23.53 %), Augustine Heights (20.24%), and Springfield Lakes (19.41%).

Older suburbs closer to the CBD also experienced significant growth with North Ipswich (14%) and West Ipswich (17.7%) among the major movers.

Cr Pisasale said he wanted to assure residents the council would be reviewing rates "so we can minimise rate increases" in light of the new valuations.

"If we went on just the valuations people's rates would sky rocket," he said.

"But to keep the rates affordable what we will do is minimise and change the rate in the dollar.

"Property valuations have gone up by 12.6% but we can reduce the rate in the dollar charged by 12.6% so we keep the (rate increases) close to inflation.

"I can guarantee residents we won't be increasing rates by 12.6%.

"They are going to get the benefit of an increase in the value of their land without having that increase imposed on their rates.

"We have already started carefully considering a full range of options before the new valuations take effect on July 1, 2017.

"I have always kept rate rises close to inflation or under inflation."

There are different rate categories but based on an average Ipswich residential property payment in Category 1, the rate charge for the 2016/17 year, as revealed in last year's budget, was 0.8050 cents in the dollar.

That translated to an average rate charge of $1247.75, up from $1201.10 the previous year. That was an increase of 3.88%.

Cr Pisasale said there were 71,403 rateable properties in Ipswich

He said the total value of land in Ipswich had reached a record $14.8 billion based on the 2017 valuations.

He said the increase of more than $1.7 billion in one year reflected the on-going sustainable growth in the city and region.

"These numbers are a sure sign we are on the right track however we must continue to strive at maintaining housing affordability," he said.

"We are playing our part in sustainable growth and working hard to meet our population obligations under the South East Queensland Regional Plan.

"It is not what you buy your land for, it is what you sell it for.

"You want to sell it for more than what you pay for it and we have seen a $1.7 billion increase across the city

"Property values were once dropping and we had no respect, but now the residents' values are going up.

"The value of people's land went up 12.7% overnight so their can now borrow more from their bank."