Mayor demands more detail on how $4.6 million spent

Disgraced former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale poses in a DeLorean at the launch of the council’s Smart City Program.

IPSWICH Mayor Teresa Harding was less than impressed after a report into how $4.6 million was spent on the Smart City Program failed to deliver the detail she was looking for.

During this month’s Governance and Transparency Committee meeting, Cr Harding questioned whether ratepayer money spent on the program could have been wasted by the previous administration on consultants and overseas travel.

At the council’s first meeting in April, a mayoral motion was adopted to establish the Transparency and Integrity Hub.

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding said there wasn’t enough detail in the report provided to councillors about the Safe City program.

Part of that motion included preparing a report to the council to include detailed project financial data over the previous five years and what exactly was delivered through the program.

The Smart City Program is described as a strategy document and series of projects developed to address Ipswich’s “challenges and opportunities” as its population swelled over three main stages of work.

A report to the council noted the first stage of the program was the research and development of a Smart City Blueprint and Implementation Plan, which was delivered in 2016.

The second stage was a deployment of proof-of-concept projects using digital technology solutions.

The third stage was implementation of projects into standard council business, such as Fire Station 101, public Wi-Fi and the Cooperative and Automated Vehicle Initiative.

The total program is estimated to have cost $4.65 million so far in capital, materials and labour.

“This relates to expenditure only and no offsetting revenue has been applied to that figure,” the report notes.

“The Ipswich Smart City Program gained traction between 2016 and 2017 with the deployment of (proof-of-concept) projects attracting interest from a range of potential partners.

“From June 2017 that market interest waned significantly as the resignation of then mayor Paul Pisasale and subsequent Crime and Corruption Commission investigations led to the dismissal of Ipswich City Council in August 2018.

“Following the appointment of Interim Administrator Greg Chemello in August 2018, council prioritised all available resources towards the Business Transformation Program as its primary strategic and operational activity.

“This rendered the Smart City Program as a deferred program of work – except for those initiatives which had already transitioned into normal operations.”

Projects still under the Smart City banner include the public Wi-Fi network, Fire Station 101, the Cooperative and Automated Vehicle Initiative, the Advancing Regional Innovation Program, Smart Lighting Connected City Lighting.

Cr Harding said at this month’s Governance and Transparency Committee meeting there wasn’t enough detail in the report presented to councillors.

“Would you be able to provide some context on what council actually paid for and to who and what we received?” she asked the council’s community, cultural and economic development general manager Ben Pole.

“I was hoping for that bit of detail in the report and it wasn’t there.”

“We could extract more detailed information with regard to the expenditure … what was acquired through that expenditure and some additional context, I suppose, on the outcomes of that expenditure if you’d like,” he replied.

Cr Harding asked whether the consulting work done by firm Accenture was reflected in the expenses and whether engaging the business included any international travel delegations.

“It is (included),” Mr Pole said.

“I recall there was an international delegation, yes.”

Cr Harding said she expected more detailed information to be included in the report and it did not deliver what was asked for back in April.

She believed the financial data currently on the Transparency and Integrity Hub was still “too masked”.

“I expect there would be a relatively robust scope of works as well as an outline of deliverables and engagement and closure reports,” she said.

“It doesn’t provide us with a detailed project financial data and we haven’t seen what was delivered to the community as well.

“What I’d like to see is a transparent breakdown of costs at a project level and by category and I do want to know how much was spent on travel.

“I think the ratepayers deserve to see how much was spent on consultants and food and accommodation and those type of things.

“The report also doesn’t clearly differentiate where expenses were incurred by council and where they were incurred by those controlled entities such as Ipswich City Enterprises and Ipswich City Properties.

“(It does not) identify the value of the current assets. What value have ratepayers got for $4.6 million?”

Members of the committee voted unanimously to have a new report put together which will feature detailed project financial data, a break down of costs at a project level including consultant fees, travel, accommodation and conferences, and information on which entities incurred costs.

That report is expected to be ready at next month’s Governance and Transparency Committee meeting.

“You don’t have to be an accountant, I guess, to understand $4.6 million is a lot of money,” Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic said.

“I very much would like a little bit more detail on how that’s been spent, especially considering when we’ve stepped into our chairs now as councillors and we’ve picked up legacy items of subpar infrastructure.

“The fact that $4.6 million is spent elsewhere and we don’t (know exactly how it was spent) … I don’t think that’s adequate.”

