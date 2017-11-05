Mayor, Councillor and now Premier: Time to choose your leader

HERE we go again.

Here comes another election right on top of one only recently to elect a new mayor for our city and on top of one to have elected a new councillor in Division 7.

Now it's time to elect your representative in the State Parliament.

We are going back to the election polls to elect our state parliamentarians for a fixed three-year term.

So you and I must make very certain that we choose that person very carefully.

Your vote is extremely important for our city.

It cannot be taken frivolously.

You are being charged with an important task to vote for the best person to represent you in state parliament for the coming three years.

There are some changes you need to be aware of for this election.

On November 25, you will be vote under a full preferential voting system.

On Thursday, April 21, 2016, the Queensland Parliament approved a bill to replace optional preferential voting in state elections with a full preferential voting system.

This means you must number every square on the ballot paper in your preferred order.

If every square is not numbered, your vote could be deemed informal and may not be counted.

Polling places will be open between 8am and 6pm on that day.

However, this is not the only day you can vote.

If you cannot get to a polling place on that day or if you want to make your vote earlier, you can vote at the pre-polling place form 9am to 6pm each Monday to Friday commencing on Monday, November 13, and ending Friday, November 24.

Many people find this option suitable to their lifestyle. And there is no special requirements to do so.

Should you find that you will be out of the state and cannot get to a polling booth during the pre-poll or polling day times then you can apply for a postal vote.

A postal vote is available to all electors registered on the electoral roll, but you must make an application either on line through the Electoral Commission of Queensland website or by contacting your current state member of parliament.

Once you have completed the application form, return to the Electoral Commission who will then post out to you your ballot paper for you to fill out and return.

If you have a serious illness, a disability or are in an advanced state of pregnancy or you are caring for a person who has these issues then you can make an application for an electoral visitor vote.

You cannot apply online for this and must contact the commission via their call centre on 1300 881 665.

Many people bemoan voting but let's face it, it is one of the few times that we, the average citizen, gets the opportunity to make our voice heard.

And in so doing we must make very sure that it is heard for all the right reasons and not just as a protest.

Your representative, a person who cares about this community, who has this community at heart and lives in the community, should be the very best person to represent you at a state level.

On November 25, this year it is up to you who you choose.