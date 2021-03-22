Mayor: Council ‘considering’ return of divisional offices

IPSWICH Mayor Teresa Harding says the council is considering bringing back councillor offices two years after they were scrapped during administration to save ratepayers $2 million a year.

If they were to return it would be in a completely different format and likely to be set up in the council’s libraries, Cr Harding said.

Ipswich City Council will spend more than $1 million a year on the wages of councillor support staff, with 14 positions ultimately to be filled to assist elected representatives handle residents’ complaints and concerns.

They handle inquiries directed to the city’s nine councillors.

The number of councillor support officers is less than under the previous council with disgraced former Mayor Paul Pisasale commanding a large number of staff, including a driver.

It is unlikely the 10 divisional offices shut by Interim Administrator Greg Chemello will ever return as they were and Cr Harding said they weren’t used in other councils around southeast Queensland.

Councillors are also being encouraged to hold mobile offices following a year greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you look around you’ll see that Brisbane councillors have their own offices but in Logan it’s all central like in Ipswich and the same with Somerset, Toowoomba and Moreton Bay,” she said.

“So I think if we’re going to have an office I’m more keen to see how we can utilise properties we already have.

“Do we set up an office in the Springfield Central Library, do we set up one in the Rosewood Library?

“It’s a substantial cost to have an office set up and have dedicated staff.

“We’re considering it.

“We do get asked by residents (about it) a lot.”

Councillors were hit with more service requests than the organisation had ever received when they came into office after a year-and-a-half under administration.

A council spokesman said walk-in customers to the scrapped divisional offices were basically “non-existent” as the offices did not allow residents to conduct business such as paying rates or lodging permit requests at the same time.

These services are provided at the Ipswich Central Library, opened in the CBD in December, and the libraries in Springfield and Rosewood.

The spokesman said more than 98 per cent of all inquiries to council came in via the main call centre or email while the offices were in place.

Cr Harding said “over half” of the queries she gets from residents are not related to the council but state and federal issues.

She urged residents with any issues to contact their local councillor or call the council’s customer call centre on 3810 6666.

“That is the policy we have inherited and as councillors we must follow those policies, otherwise it’s misconduct,” Cr Harding said.

“Three lots of misconduct and you’re sacked.

“We’ve tried very hard to implement the policies that were set up by the interim administrator and where they’re not working we’re adjusting them.

“If you’re not happy with the response you’ve had please contact myself or the councillors.

“If you haven’t heard after two weeks please contact your councillor.”

A common complaint heard by residents since the new council team was elected has been the inability to get in contact with their local councillor.

Sheila Ireland, Jacob Madsen, Marnie Doyle and Kate Kunzelmann are the only councillors to have a mobile phone number listed publicly on the council’s website.

