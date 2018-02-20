FUNDING NEEDED: New Supercars contract under negotiation

A NEW sponsorship contract between the Ipswich City Council and Supercars will be negotiated to keep the cars racing at Queensland Raceway after 2019.

In November the council stopped a process to buy back the lease of Queensland Raceway - through its Ipswich Motorsport Park company - fearing a long and costly legal process.

In halting the takeover, safety and facility upgrades to the circuit were also shelved - putting a 10-year agreement for Supercars at Queensland Raceway under a cloud.

In a confidential City Management, Finance and Community Engagement committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors agreed to allow Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and the CEO to negotiate a new agreement with Supercars.

Drivers Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup with then-acting Mayor Paul Tully in August to announce Supercars will remain in Ipswich for another 10 years. David Nielsen

A recommendation for the council to seek a two-year agreement, with the level of sponsorship to be negotiated, was agreed to.

"Because there was the recent decision to rescind the notice to reacquire the lease we can't fulfil the ten years of the contract," Cr Antoniolli said after the meeting.

"The contract also requires us to ensure certain safety and maintenance levels."

The report noted additional funds would be needed to bring the track up to safety standards "before a permit can be issued for the 2018 V8 Supercars event".

Cr Antoniolli said discussions with Supercars were "cordial and cooperative".