22°
News

Mayor, CEO meet Chinese investors in $1billion project

Joel Gould
| 27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
WELCOME: R& F Properties chairman Zhang Li meets with Mayor Paul Pisasale in China for talks about a $1 billion Springfield apartment development.
WELCOME: R& F Properties chairman Zhang Li meets with Mayor Paul Pisasale in China for talks about a $1 billion Springfield apartment development.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHINESE investment is set to change the face of Ipswich apartment living and Mayor Paul Pisasale and Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay met the two big players in that transformation in Guangzhou over Easter.

Cr Pisasale and Mr Lindsay met with representatives of Etone Investments and R& F Properties, partners in a 10,000 unit development slated for Springfield.

Springfield Land Corporation has partnered with both organisations to deliver the $1 billion major medium to high density apartment project adjacent to the Springfield Central railway station and transit hub.

Mr Lindsay said the discussions enabled the Ipswich duo to be sure that the companies they are dealing with were professional and also to build relationships to facilitate possible further investment opportunities.

"R & F Properties are the developer of 10,000 units in Springfield,” Mr Lindsay said.

"The main purpose of the visit to R& F Properties was to build a relationship with them and see how professional the organisation is and what they are doing in Guangzhou and China generally.

"We inspected some of their apartment product and met with the chairman (Zhang Li).

"We were suitably impressed about their ability to deliver.

"This is probably the single biggest residential development agreement with a developer in Ipswich history.”

Mr Lindsay said it was the first time Ipswich had a Chinese developer, who was also significant in China, doing a development here.

"With that comes credibility and we should be able to work off the back of that,” he said.

Design meeting with Etone and R&amp; F Properties, with Springfield Land Corporation reps, where the master plan they will put to council for a DA was signed off
Design meeting with Etone and R& F Properties, with Springfield Land Corporation reps, where the master plan they will put to council for a DA was signed off

Mr Lindsay said Etone Investments was the private equity firm backing the Springfield development.

The Hong Kong-based company sent its key people to meet with Mr Lindsay and Cr Pisasale in Guangzhou.

"Both outfits are professional and credible,” Mr Lindsay said.

"To give you an example - R& F Properties have a design team of 500 people and they are a major hotel owner.

"While we were there I went to a design meeting with Etone and R& F Properties, with Springfield Land Corporation representatives, where the master plan that they will put to council for a development application was signed off.

"There is a long way to go with the development but my view is that it is a good development which fits the Springfield master plan.”

The council has approved a high density plan for the town centre of Springfield and the development application will go before council in the usual manner.

Council funded the trip which cost $12,000 for Mr Lindsay and Cr Pisasale's flights and accommodation in Guangzhou. Cr Pisasale then continued his trip to other parts of China, including Inner Mongolia, with the tab being picked up by the companies he visited.

Cr Pisasale said his trip to China to meet major industry and business leaders had opened up opportunities for significant investment in Ipswich in the future.

In Inner Mongolia at Xilinguole the Mayor visited a company called Grand Farm, one of China's largest exporters.

With 180,000 sq km of natural grassland, more than 100,000 tons of beef and mutton products leave the site annually.

"They have a partnership with JBS and are one of the the biggest meet producers there, and they use a lot of Australian technology,” Cr Pisasale said.

He also visited the Meng league youth entrepreneurship incubator - which could be described as a Mongolian version of Fire Station 101 with its own delivery of e-commerce based training and project development.

"What the government does over there is use their incubators for some of their contracts. They give them a helping hand to get them going and then they progress like a house on fire,” Cr Pisasale said.

Cr Pisasale said a sister city relationship with Xilinguole was also discussed.

He also held meetings with China Rail Construction Corporation with the view to getting some business plans put together "so we can get the infrastructure of the future today”.

"Thew State Government doesn't have a lot of money for infrastructure now, so it would be good to get people who are prepared to put infrastructure in and get paid off over many years.

"I have met other people who are prepared to invest in growth and infrastructure.

"This is about creating Australian jobs by using foreign capital.

"It was hard work over there but the benefits to the city can be tremendous. The only people I want to apologise to are my family because I missed Easter with them.

"The cost of the trip will pay off one-hundred fold. The benefits of a trip like this continue for years.”

Cr Pisasale visited Beijing Datang Fuel and Energy Co which he said sells coal to electricity generation and other related companies within China and had been in discussions with New Hope Coal Group regarding a potential coal agreement.

"They are coming to Ipswich in May to also look at possibilities for sustainable and renewable energy in Ipswich,” Cr Pisasale said.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Family left with nothing after Rosewood house fire

Family left with nothing after Rosewood house fire

Rosewood family's lives turned upside down after fire gutted their home.

Thousands of bees relocated from Goodna water meter

Cr Tully removes the hive containing thousands of bees.

Tully gets a 'buzz' out of putting his beekeeping skills in action

Mayor, CEO meet Chinese investors in $1billion project

WELCOME: R& F Properties chairman Zhang Li meets with Mayor Paul Pisasale in China for talks about a $1 billion Springfield apartment development.

Pisasale also brings back big business ideas from Mongolia

Ipswich dad sings his way on to Team Seal on The Voice

Arthur Bristowe of Bellbird Park is a contestant on The Voice.

ARTHUR Bristowe serenaded the coaches with a Stevie Wonder song.

Local Partners

Thousands of bees relocated from Goodna water meter

Tully gets a 'buzz' out of putting his beekeeping skills in action

INFERNO: Dalby school shut as investigations continue

DEVASTATING: Fire burned for several hours at Dalby State School.

'This is devastating for us but our school is one of the hubs of the Dalby'

Free family fun day for all

Watoto Children's Choir to perform at this year's Springfield Christian Family annual Family Funday event.

Springfield Christian Family's free Family Funday

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Matt Preston tucks into ninth season of MasterChef

Humble vegetable is set to get a makeover on latest season of popular cooking show.

Flamboyant British judge joins new season of House Rules

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Channel Seven's House Rules.

Designer Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Seven's reality reno show

Queensland showdown for My Kitchen Rules grand final

My Kitchen Rules contestants Valerie and Courtney.

Valerie and Courtney will meet Amy and Tyson in the grand final.

Ipswich dad sings his way on to Team Seal on The Voice

Arthur Bristowe of Bellbird Park is a contestant on The Voice.

ARTHUR Bristowe serenaded the coaches with a Stevie Wonder song.

Six punk bands to rock Coro on Thursday night

FORECEFUL: Punk band Sadist, from Boston, USA, features at the Coronation Hotel tonight in a six-band punk extravaganza.

West Ipswich pub features US band Sadist on night of intense noise

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

STAR: Brittania Clifford-Pugh is on The Voice tonight.

'We've applauded her many times in her performances'

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE SALE - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED

31 Peregrine Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN WITH AIR CONDITIONED COMFORT FULLY FENCED 700SQM BLOCK IN CENTRAL CONVENIENT NEW ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & SPECIALTY RETAIL...

759SQM Zoned Medium Density WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential this solid Chamferboard home presents as an...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

PRICED TO SELL!

1 & 2/22 Cardamon Crescent, Glenvale 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Cleverly designed with ease of living in mind, this modern unit is perfect for the investor or the first home buyer. Both Units Feature: -3 Bedrooms, with...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!