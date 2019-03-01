Mayor calls for working group into water security

TOOWOOMBA Mayor Paul Antonio wants to see a working group soon to expand and improve the region's water security.

Cr Antonio moved a special motion during the council's meeting yesterday to bring levels of government, irrigators and other business owners together to "enhance water security in Toowoomba and the surrounding regions".

It comes just weeks after the council announced it would soon start pumping water up from Wivenhoe Dam after the region's combined water levels dropped below 40 per cent.

Along with low dam levels, several communities and townships in the region were moved up to medium-level water restrictions last year following stresses on bore water supplies, including issues with quality.

While Cr Antonio acknowledged Toowoomba City had a secure water source with the pipeline, many outlying areas were not yet connected to town water.

"It's the very start of a long journey in terms of making sure we get onside all the necessary parties, including all levels of government, the private sector and industry," he said during the meeting.

"We would dearly like to begin this journey now, and I think the conversation has been held around this table and in this community.

"This will open up a study of many options and some of those options will be future water sources and an efficient use of water."

Cr Antonio said water security was a major issue for surrounding councils, and that the Toowoomba Regional Council had a role to play in the years ahead.

"I hope that we can work with our neighbours, particularly the Southern and Western Downs. Other councils want more security with their water," he said.

"If you look at the issues we deal with, you'll find water is a top priority.

"I hope we can set up a working group that answers to us, and we'll cover all aspects of this issue."

Water and waste general manager Damian Platts told councillors that combined dam levels were at just over 36 per cent as of last month.