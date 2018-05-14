Mayor breaks silence as 'save council' push gathers steam

EMBATTLED Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has broken his week-long public silence and urged residents to support the Ipswich City Council.

Cr Antoniolli was charged on May 3 with seven counts of fraud after an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Aside from a brief statement the next morning announcing he would stand aside as mayor, Cr Antoniolli has remained silent.

On Saturday he took to his reinstated Facebook page and sent a message to the community.

"I thank everyone for their support and encouragement during this very difficult time for myself and my family," he wrote.

"I will not let this define who I am."

Cr Antoniolli's comments come as a groundswell of support is being offered to Ipswich councillors fighting to keep their jobs.

A Save Ipswich City Council Facebook group was established last week in the wake of Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's announcement he would move to dismiss the council.

At noon on Monday the group had 1402 members.

A similar petition to the State Government asking the council to remain had 379 signatures.

"I strongly urge you to show your support for the council and democracy by supporting this page (Save Ipswich City Council) and signing the petition," Cr Antoniolli wrote.

The group, which was created by Donna Joy, aims to promote the work of councillors and convince Mr Hinchliffe the community has not lost faith in them.

"I know about people, and I believe in their goodness," she wrote.

"I don't believe that Ipswich City Council is full of bad fruit, and I know our council has worked really hard in the last 12 months to restore a great culture and listen to our people."