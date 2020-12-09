Mayor addresses why Bottle Alley mural was painted over

Julie Maddocks puts the finishing touches to the Bottle Alley mural in 2015.

MAYOR Teresa Harding has addressed the much-maligned decision to paint over a popular mural as part of the $250 million redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD.

She did not address claims that the decision was made due to incoming retailers objecting to the colourful artwork painted in Bottle Alley five years ago.

It was a project championed by artist Julie Maddocks, who said she received a call from a council worker in October to inform her the mural had been removed.

Artist Julie Maddocks co-ordinated the Bottle Alley mural project in 2015.

The same worker had called her a month prior to ask how she would feel if it was painted over.

“As cities grow and change, it’s common that their public art and spaces evolve with it,” Cr Harding said.

“It’s broadly accepted by mural and street artists that their artwork is not a ‘forever’ fixture, but rather a creative contribution to a public space at a point in time.

“There’s a broad acceptance that public art such as murals is dynamic.”

The mural was photographed by Picture Ipswich before it was removed.

“Council is exploring options of how the digital image of the mural can be incorporated into the redeveloped precinct at a later date,” Cr Harding.

“The community can look forward to the numerous art pieces council is installing throughout the precinct as a way of exhibiting the works of our extremely talented local artists.”

Cr Harding said she had met with Ms Maddocks alongside deputy mayor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee chair Marnie Doyle to discuss the issue.

It was a tough decision to take for Ms Maddocks, who co-ordinated the eight-month long project and got about 130 members of the community involved.

Most of them weren’t fellow artists.

“The thing that really upsets me is the (Ipswich Visitor Information Centre) was in the process of putting it on their mural trail and had asked me to do some work,” she said.

“They were in the full swing of putting it on the trail and had no information whatsoever anything was going to happen to that.

“It had such an importance to the community.

“(The council) never gave me an answer (for what will be going in Bottle Alley next).”

Ms Maddocks said the mural was created with house paint so it would last a long time and offers to maintain the area were never taken up.

“(Before the mural was painted) the wall was bright orange and it had graffiti all over it,” she said.

“Some of the people who painted on the wall were graffiti artists who were local people hanging out there.

“The community were attached to it and now it’s just a piece of paper somewhere.

“People are saying murals are only supposed to last between two to five years but it was made to last longer than that.

“Most of the people who painted on that wall were not involved in the art community at all and had never done anything like that at all.

“I understand murals come and go but that’s not what this was about. It was a hell of a lot more than that. It was the history and explanation of the alley.

Businessman Peter McMahon.

Businessman and community champion Peter McMahon believed council had made a rash decision.

The managing director of Peter McMahon’s Swim Factory said many of the members of the community felt the same way.

“It was our history,” he said.

“I was just so upset. Bottle Alley was my childhood and what was painted there was just great.

“A lot of people are very disappointed (it’s gone).

“I’ve spoken to Teresa (Harding) and she said council had some objections from the incoming retailers.

“It’s not in their face, it’s a side alleyway.

“It reflects our council not being run by our councillors but by the bureaucrats,”

