'Maybe you are a lost cause': $80,000 taken in home invasion

A 2008 model Toyota Prado was stolen from a Pine Mountain address during a home invasion and later found burnt out near Grandchester. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

FOUR men who stole more than $80,000 worth of property from a Pine Mountain couple's home in a violent invasion were paid $1000 for their efforts.

Matthew John Phillips knew Les and Evelyn Ray's home was full of valuable weapons, collectables and cash when he recruited three others to help him raid the home in the dead of night in January last year.

Phillips, 34, was the ringleader and meticulously planned for the group to drive to the home in a stolen car and rip the couple from their beds.

They unscrewed off the front door hinges before sneaking into the Rays' bedroom and jolting them from their sleep.

Two of the masked men were armed with sawn-off firearms and another a large screwdriver.

Mrs Ray was thrown to the ground and a sheet was wrapped over her head while Mr Ray was forced to open the safe.

He was told if he set off an alarm he 'would be killed'.

They took guns, cash and a valuable coin collection.

The men torched the car in bushland and threw their clothes into the inferno.

Phillips gave each of the three other group members $1000 for their efforts and told them he would sell the stolen property and divide the profits among them.

That was before "things started getting hot" a week later.

He ordered his co-accused Justin Peacock, 27, wrap two of the stolen guns in plastic and bury them.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court on Friday, Judge Dennis Lynch told the men they had "lived a life of lawlessness".

"It's sad for me to sit here and think about what the future holds for you," he said.

"You both enjoy a decent caring relationship with your mothers.

"You should reflect on how you both should be feeling if someone had inflicted this on your own mothers.

"If that does not make you rethink your ways then maybe you are both a lost cause," Judge Lynch told them.

Phillips pleaded guilty to more than 15 offences including arson, deprivation of liberty and armed robbery.

He was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment with parole eligibility in October 2019.

Peacock pleaded guilty to more than 10 offences and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment with parole eligibility in January 2019.