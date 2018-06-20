Menu
An artist's impression of the proposed new Brisbane Lions training base at Springfield.
Politics

Maybe there's money for a Brisbane Lions stadium...

Carly Morrissey
by
20th Jun 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE might be money in the Queensland State budget set aside for a new Brisbane Lions stadium at Springfield.

According to the budget $15 million is being held to support the development of local sporting infrastructure.

"Some proposals will require matching contributions from other levels of government," the budget states.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the state will only support the Springfield stadium if the Federal Government makes a similar commitment.

"The State Government has previously indicated that we will support The Reserve project, subject to the Federal Government making a similar commitment," she said.

"I understand there is no official Federal commitment at this time and support is reliant on a grant application approval through the Regional Growth Fund."

The Lions hope to gain approval for the $15 million regional growth fund in the coming months, which will then be matched by the state government.

They already have $40 million to fund the $70 million project.

Ipswich Queensland Times

