'May you fly high', Bob Green

IN LIFE, well-known Ipswich identity Bob Green touched many lives and his death was no different.

On Thursday Robin "Bob" Green was laid to rest following an emotional service at St Mary's Church. Those who weren't able to make it were invited to leave a tribute on the QT's Facebook page.

Many left comments describing a kind-hearted gentleman, some of which have been included below.

Bob Green funeral at St Mary's Church on Thursday. Rob Williams

Marion Retschlag: RIP Bob. We knew you for many years. A wonderful, kind man who was always smiling.

Charles Bill: RIP Bob Green, you truly were a wonderful man.

Jean Cochrane: A good kind man. RIP Bob Green.

Tracey Castellana: RIP Bob Green, you truly were a wonderful man and it's an honour to have known you. Fly high with the angels now my friend. Deepest sympathy, Dino and Tracey Castellana.

Jewel Van Geelen: RIP Bob Green, lovely to have met such a generous man. Rob and Jewel.

Magaret Herbert: Fly high, Bob

Susie Kirchner: RIP Bob Green. You are on your final journey. May the angels take you safely.

Jade Long: RIP Bob it was lovely knowing you even if it was only when you came into the post office you were such a gentleman and inspiration. May you fly high.

Cheyne Collingwood: RIP Bob.

Thoughts and best wishes to Jason and family

Emily Morris: Forever in our hearts and thoughts.

W1937: So very sad to lose such a generous man who thought of others before himself, God's gain our loss, this man will be greatly missed by anyone that knew him, his shoes will be hard to fill !!