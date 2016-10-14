Star Wars Day: May the fourth be with you

Star Wars Day: May the fourth be with you

May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day around the world celebrates George Lucas's iconic and much beloved Star Wars film franchise

The date was chosen by fans for the pun on the catchphrase "May the Force be with you" as "May the Fourth be with you".

Since its creation by fans Lucasfilm and parent company Disney have embraced the day as an annual celebration of all things Star Wars.

Here's a list of some ways you can spend your Star Wars Day, and for those lucky enough to live in Queensland you'll have the whole day to do it.

1. Watch the films!

An obvious way to spend the day! But instead of watching Star Wars Episode 1 right through to 9 take the time to watch some of the awesome stand alone movies that have come out recently like Solo and Rogue One!

Rogue One Final Trailer: The final trailer before the December release of Star Wars: Rogue One.

2. Check out the animated series!

You may be a die hard Star Wars film fan but sometimes its easy to overlook some of the film universes great animated series. Watch the latest animated series Star Wars Resistance!

3. Cook up a galactic storm!

You can cook up a storm trooper today with a variety of cooking recipes made especially for today. Watch this cute one!

Looking for a funky new way to celebrate your love of Star Wars? Try eating Darth Vader for breakfast. That’s right, everyone’s favorite intergalactic villain can now be found on your breakfast plate, thanks to a new set of pancake molds. If you’re still hungry, cook up extra helpings using the molds of a stormtrooper or Yoda. As the little green guy might say, ‘Eat or do not eat. There is no try’. Lost at E Minor

4. Dress up!

Now you have the perfect excuse to dress up as your favourite Star Wars character! Whether it be Princess Leia or General Leia the world is your galactic oyster.

Star Wars Day celebrations at Fairview Heights State School. Billie Stubbs dresses up as Princess Leia. Contributed

5. Have a party (while following Covid-19 rules)

Dress up as your favourite character, get your Star Wars themed cookies out of the oven, dust off your VHS copy of the original Star Wars and have a Facetime party with your friends tonight!

Happy Star Wars Day and May the fourth be with you!