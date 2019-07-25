May at her best as she departs Number 10

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May waves to the world's media beside husband Philip May from outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

HUNDREDS of cameras focused on Theresa May as she delivered the final speech of her premiership, in the same spot where she addressed the country when she became prime minister three years ago.

Before stepping through the famous black door of Number 10 for one final time, May enjoyed lunch and said her final thanks to staff, who lined the corridors and could be heard cheering and clapping her inside.

In her final few minutes, ahead of being whisked off to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen and tender her resignation as prime minister - recommending Boris Johnson as her successor - May stood in front of the lectern placed outside, her husband Philip at her side.

With the nation and the world watching, and every lens and phone on Downing Street pointed in her direction, as May spoke - her speech peppered with the continuous flickering of cameras - she was possibly her most animated and relaxed yet.

With the loud buzzing of a helicopter overhead forcing her to momentarily pause and cast her eyes upwards, May turned to her husband Philip as she thanked him in her speech.

In a moment of rare humour, as she paid tribute to him, a protester shouted "stop Brexit" to which May quipped: "I think the answer to that is, 'I think not'."

On her left, Philip May jokingly replied: "That wasn't me."

Sharing a loving smile between them as her speech drew to a close, they then stood on the sun-drenched steps of Downing Street once more, their arms around each other, waving to the hordes of journalists and photographers crammed into pens.

As the pair then made their way to a waiting car, with no sign of Larry the cat, the staff who had gathered began to clap, with Philip placing a reassuring hand on his wife's back.