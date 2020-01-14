Max Mad style vehicle puts drink driver on the radar

FREAK CAR: With body panels and headlights missing police could not easily identify what Jayke Griffiths was driving.

FREAKISH and like something from a Mad Max film, police were mystified when they came across a ute missing front panels with no bonnet, bumper or headlights.

Behind the wheel of the butchered machinery Jayke Griffiths who tested positive to being nearly three times over the legal limit with an alcohol reading of 0.136.

He was already a convicted drink driver and should have had an Interlock device fitted to the vehicle believed to be a Ford ute.

Jayke Patrick Griffiths, 23, from Gailes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to seven charges including drink driving – 0.136 when unlicensed in Goodna; driving a motor vehicle with no Interlock device fitted; driving unlicensed; vehicle not fitted with equipment as required by vehicle standards; registration offence – plate not belonging to vehicle; driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill said the offences were done on Sunday December 1 at Goodna.

He said police saw the front plate of the vehicle did not match the rear plate and its missing bodywork parts included no headlights or bonnet.

A check revealed his drivers licence had expired in January 2018 and had not been renewed.

The ute had not been registered since September 2014, and the front rego plate had expired (for another vehicle) in August 2017.

Griffiths was required to have an Interlock device fitted to any vehicle he drove on a public road between October 18, 2018 and October 18, 2020.

Sgt O’Neill said he would tender a photo of the ute in court to show how ridiculous it was to have been driven down a public road by Griffiths.

When magistrate Kurt Fowler looked at the photo of the odd looking vehicle depicted he asked Griffiths if that was the way he’d been driving it that day.

Griffiths said it was.

It was revealed that the ute had been intercepted at 1.28am when seen with no headlights.

“The car wasn’t mine,” Griffiths said.

“It was a dumb decision to drive. I really regret it as I had too much to lose.”

Mr Fowler convicted and fined Griffiths $1200. He was disqualified from driving for 13 months.