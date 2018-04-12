Mavis notches up 500km of running at Parkrun

Mavis Colbert, 7, has just completed her 100th Parkrun. She is pictured with her dad Tony.

Ashleigh Howarth

WHILE most kids see Saturday mornings as an opportunity to have a sleep in, Mavis Colbert is up and out of bed when the sun rises and ready to run.

Every weekend the 7-year-old participates in the Ipswich Parkrun, where she completes a 5km course around Bill Paterson Oval with her father Tony Colbert.

But on Saturday, March 31, Mavis finished her 100th parkrun - an achievement she is rightly proud of.

"I like beating dad,” she said, with a cheeky grin from ear to ear.

Mavis has been taking part in the Ipswich Parkrun for two years and can even finish the 5km course in 31 minutes.

This means in her short life, she has already managed to run 500km.

Mr Colbert said his daughter loved running every week and was an inspiration to other participants.

"Mavis is very committed to the Parkrun. She even gets excited about it during the week,” Mr Colbert said.

"When she is running past the adults, she always gives them a high-five and they cheer her on too.

"She gets lots of encouragement from everyone.”

The only times Mavis has missed a Parkrun is due to the weather. Even when she has been away on holidays, the family always ensures they join the local Parkrun. Once they drove more than half an hour away so Mavis could join a local event.

Having reached triple figures, Mavis has now set her goal of reaching 150.

If you would like to join the Ipswich Parkrun, meet at Bill Paterson Oval at 7am every Saturday morning.