Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Springfield Sparklers are an over-45s dance troupe that perform regularly at nursing homes. IMAGE: AAP/Jono Searle
The Springfield Sparklers are an over-45s dance troupe that perform regularly at nursing homes. IMAGE: AAP/Jono Searle
News

Mature-aged dance troupe shakes a tail feather

by Emma Schafer
10th May 2018 12:31 PM

IF you're over 45 and ready to take your fabulous footwork to the stage, then the Springfield Sparklers want you.

The oldest dancer in the local dance troupe is over 80 and still shaking a tail feather.

"We've got the whole gamut of dancers," group founder Christine Edmands said.

"People who always wanted to dance but never found the time, people who have danced a little, and people who just never stopped dancing."

Members of the Springfield Sparklers with co-ordinator Christine Edmands (front), IMAGE: AAP/Jono Searle
Members of the Springfield Sparklers with co-ordinator Christine Edmands (front), IMAGE: AAP/Jono Searle

And poor health is no excuse to sit it out - Ms Edmands has cancer and says dancing is her therapy.

"There is another lady in a previous group who has diabetes and her doctor has ordered her to never stop dancing since the health benefits have been so great."

The Springfield Sparklers perform their dazzling and often comedic routines at nursing homes.

They are currently rehearsing for the Lord Mayor's Seniors Cabaret Showcase.

To inquire about joining the troupe, contact Christine on 0414451438.

Rehearsals are Tuesday mornings at Aveo Springfield.

community offbeat springfield

Top Stories

    Push for new State Government powers to sack dodgy mayors

    premium_icon Push for new State Government powers to sack dodgy mayors

    Politics STATE Parliament will next week be asked to green light new powers to allow for councillors and mayors to be sacked if it is in the public interest/

    • 10th May 2018 3:19 PM
    Homicide police search Helidon property after tip-off

    Homicide police search Helidon property after tip-off

    News Police expect to remain at the site for most of today

    • 10th May 2018 1:37 PM
    UPDATE: Crime scene set up after house gutted in fire

    UPDATE: Crime scene set up after house gutted in fire

    News A home has been destroyed in an early morning fire

    31 BUSINESSES: What's opened, closed in Ipswich this year

    premium_icon 31 BUSINESSES: What's opened, closed in Ipswich this year

    Business City's shoppers, diners experience steady flow of change.

    • 10th May 2018 1:38 PM

    Local Partners