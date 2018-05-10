Mature-aged dance troupe shakes a tail feather

The Springfield Sparklers are an over-45s dance troupe that perform regularly at nursing homes. IMAGE: AAP/Jono Searle

IF you're over 45 and ready to take your fabulous footwork to the stage, then the Springfield Sparklers want you.

The oldest dancer in the local dance troupe is over 80 and still shaking a tail feather.

"We've got the whole gamut of dancers," group founder Christine Edmands said.

"People who always wanted to dance but never found the time, people who have danced a little, and people who just never stopped dancing."

Members of the Springfield Sparklers with co-ordinator Christine Edmands (front), IMAGE: AAP/Jono Searle

And poor health is no excuse to sit it out - Ms Edmands has cancer and says dancing is her therapy.

"There is another lady in a previous group who has diabetes and her doctor has ordered her to never stop dancing since the health benefits have been so great."

The Springfield Sparklers perform their dazzling and often comedic routines at nursing homes.

They are currently rehearsing for the Lord Mayor's Seniors Cabaret Showcase.

To inquire about joining the troupe, contact Christine on 0414451438.

Rehearsals are Tuesday mornings at Aveo Springfield.