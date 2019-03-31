'Mature' Knights secure vital QPL win

IT was the settling win the Ipswich Knights needed preparing to play Queensland Premier League title contenders Mitchelton next weekend.

However, Knights head coach Andy Ogden was most impressed with his team's mature play and how they responded to a new formation after they couldn't train before the game due to the wet.

The Knights beat Souths United 3-1 in their latest away clash on Saturday night, their second victory of the season to also go with a draw.

"The weekend's always better when you have a win,'' Ogden said, reflecting on the important result.

"It was a tough game. They were desperate to win the game, we were desperate to win the game.''

Although conceding the Knights had a bit of luck early, Ogden praised goalkeeper Chris Parsons for having one of his best games this season.

That included an early save off the post that could have left the Knights chasing.

"His distribution was good again and his shot-stopping was good,'' the coach said.

Ogden said the entire team performed well, including bench players Mambo Kashindi and Forkpah Ballah.

Ogden changed his formation from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2, giving captain Jack Cabassi and Yuta Kasahara wider defensive and attacking roles.

"They have enough power and energy to get forward,'' Ogden said. "That worked quite well.''

Kasahara scored the Knights' second goal set up by Lachlan Munn and Nick Edwards.

Munn earlier put his team 1-0 up after great lead-up work from Edwards.

Emmanuel Peter sealed the victory after Souths scored their only goal about 10 minutes into the second half.

"We responded really well,'' Ogden said. "From then on (Peter's goal) we didn't look like losing.

"We thoroughly deserved to win.''

Experienced midfielder Lincoln Rule also returned from hamstring soreness.

"That's another positive because he's been around, he's got that old head and he just does his job,'' Ogden said. "That allows Ezy (Emmanual Peter) and Nahom (Waldo) to have a little bit more freedom and they're our flair players.''

Despite all the lead-up rain, Ogden said the surface at Wakerley Park allowed positive football to be played. "The field was superb,'' he said.

The Knights head to Teralba Park to play Mitchelton on Saturday night. The club's three teams tackle the big challenge confidently after the Knights' under-20 and under-18 sides had big wins over the weekend.

The Knights U20s won 9-0 with the club's U18s also continuing their impressive run with a 5-0 success.

"We don't have any illusions that we are better or worse than anyone else,'' Ogden said of his senior team.

"On our day, if we play to our potential, we think we can win every game but we're also capable of not getting any points from the game if we don't perform.

"The boys in the squad realise that. We've made a commitment that we want to work harder now.''

Meanwhile, the Knights first FFA Cup match this year is scheduled against the Coomera Colts on April 13.

Western Pride's NPL game against Peninsula Power was washed out on Saturday night.

State of play

QPL Rd 5: Ipswich Knights 3 (Lachlan Munn, Yuta Kasahara, Emmanuel Peter) def Souths United 1.

U20: Knights def Souths 9-0. U18: Knights def Souths 5-0.