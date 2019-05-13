Mature-aged nurse and midwife of the year recognised

Susan Neuendorf was announced as the West Moreton Health 2019 Midwife of the Year, while Fiona Warman was recognised as West Moreton Health's 2019 Nurse of the Year.

WEST Moreton Health has recognised the heart of its healthcare community - more than 2000 nurses and midwives who provide frontline care and support to community members, often during their moments of greatest vulnerability and need.

Nursing and midwifery staff gathered at Ipswich Hospital for a joint International Nurses and Midwives Day celebration on Friday, which featured the presentation of the annual West Moreton Health Nurse and Midwife of the Year Awards.

Susan Neuendorf was announced as the 2019 Midwife of the Year, while Fiona Warman was awarded 2019 Nurse of the Year.

Susan came to nursing as a mature-aged student inspired by seeing her sister graduate and begin nursing also at West Moreton Health, and has been working with the health service since 2011.

She said she was "definitely surprised” by the Midwife of the Year award.

"I love what I do every day and it is an amazing feeling to be nominated by your peers and recognised when you feel like you are just doing your job,” Susan said.

Nurse Fiona Warman is also the Acting Director of Nursing Community Acute Mental Health Services and said the surprise award was recognition that mental health nursing is as mainstream as any other form of nursing and contributes to the whole health of a person.

"Being part of a big hospital campus like Ipswich allows us to better integrate across the service as mental health nurses,” Fiona said.

In congratulating the winners, West Moreton Health Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Robyn Henderson said it was lifelong dedication to the care of others that made nurses and midwives so special.

"We are fortunate to have an outstanding team of nurses and midwives at West Moreton Health, providing compassionate and person-centered care,” Dr Henderson said.

This year's celebrations highlighted the rich multiculturalism of West Moreton Health's nursing and midwifery community.

"Just like the broader West Moreton community, our health service is proud of the many different cultures that form our identity,” Dr Henderson said.

"We are fortunate to have a number of talented nurses and midwives from across the globe at our health service.”