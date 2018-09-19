Menu
PROMOTION: The friendly nature of Yamanto Red Rooster restaurant manager Kate Keogh has made her a valued addition to Daniel McDouall's team.
PROMOTION: The friendly nature of Yamanto Red Rooster restaurant manager Kate Keogh has made her a valued addition to Daniel McDouall's team.
Mature-age worker given a second chance with chicken

Hayden Johnson
by
19th Sep 2018 1:59 PM
A MATURE-AGE worker is shaping a second successful life in an Ipswich industry traditionally dominated by young people.

About four years ago Kate Keogh left her old life in Tasmania and came to Ipswich.

"A 50-year-old lady just trying to get a job is impossible as we all know," she said. "I'd hit rock bottom."

The former restaurant owner and Air Force member sat down with Yamanto Red Rooster owner Daniel McDouall where she begged for work.

"I said I am good, if you let me in your door I can be the best that you've got," she said.

"From that day on I said I'd be the best that I could because he gave me a chance."

Ms Keogh's friendly nature and passion resulted in her quick promotion.

"It's like my home that customers are all walking into," she said.

"People are my passion."

 

Yamanto Red Rooster's Operations manager Kelly Hartigan, Restaurant Manager Kate Keogh and General Manager Daniel McDouall.
Yamanto Red Rooster's Operations manager Kelly Hartigan, Restaurant Manager Kate Keogh and General Manager Daniel McDouall.

Her secret skill is sign language - something she learnt 25 years ago and a skill that took her boss by surprise.

"A customer came in and it was a bit of a scene when he came in and he was pointing," Mr McDouall said.

"Kate started talking to him in sign language and he calmed down. It was a really good moment actually.

"That guy comes back quite a bit and we've got about half-a-dozen guys who come to our store because Kate can communicate with them."

Mr McDouall said his mature-age employee brought different skills to the store.

He encouraged other owners to see the benefits in hiring mature-aged people.

    Local Partners