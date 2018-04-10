Bachelor makes a call for x-rated action

The Bachelor from series five of the franchise, Matty Johnson, says Bachelor in Paradise would benefit from a later timeslot so less has to be cut out.

MATTY Johnson says he'd like to see the uncensored late night version of reality dating show Bachelor in Paradise.

The former star of The Bachelor has been an avid viewer of the Channel Ten show but says he'd like to see a less PG version.

"If it was up to me, I would put it back a little bit in the evening," Johnson told Games Confidential, attending a lunch at the Longines Records Club at Broadbeach.

"I'd put it to like a 9.30pm timeslot. As (host) Osher (Gunsberg) put it, it is like schoolies but for adults. We are not seeing the juicy parts. It is a tough act to follow after Married At First Sight. From a drama perspective, that is going to raise the bar."

Bachelor in Paradise has inevitably been compared to Married At First Sight, one of the most successful programs on television this year so far thanks to outrageously controversial behaviour from contestants.

Matty J, with Laura Byrne, says Bachelor in Paradise would benefit from a later timeslot so less has to be cut out. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Bachelor in Paradise was shot in Fiji and sees contestants from former series of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette come together for another chance of finding love.

But while similar shows in the UK are known for pushing boundaries, the Aussie version has been criticised for being too family friendly.

"It has been really interesting because we know a lot of the contestants, it is kind of voyeuristic," Johnson said, with Byrne adding: "It is such a different dynamic because they are friends. I can't look away. I feel like it hasn't ben that dramatic though. Breaking up and hooking up with each other - I want that but it is very G rated."

Johnson and Byrne were to attend the athletics after attending the lunch.

"I used to be a hurdler back in the day," Johnson said. "I don't want to toot my own horn but I went to states for hurdles when I was 15 but I didn't make the final."

He continued: "I would have done anything in this world to be a professional athlete. I even did the 1500 metre walk to try and make it."