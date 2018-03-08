Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Leveson will finally be farewelled at a Sydney funeral on Friday, more than a decade after he disappeared. Leveson Inquiry resolved 10 years later: 2017 in review
Matthew Leveson will finally be farewelled at a Sydney funeral on Friday, more than a decade after he disappeared. Leveson Inquiry resolved 10 years later: 2017 in review
News

Leveson memorial vandalised day before funeral

by Elizabeth Burke
8th Mar 2018 7:29 PM

THE memorial site of Sydney man Matthew Leveson has been found vandalised on the eve of his funeral.

The late 20-year-old's father Mark Leveson, who has been waiting more than a decade to be able to bury his son, said he was "absolutely devastated" at the discovery.

"The night before Matty's funeral we visited his memorial tree in the National Park to find it vandalised," he wrote on Twitter with a picture of the bare tree. "Butterflies taken, gifts taken, memorial plaques taken, fresh flowers taken. Nothing is left!"

 

Matthew's mother Faye Leveson also commented.

"My heart is broken. How could someone do this on the eve of Matt's funeral?" she tweeted.

Matthew disappeared after being seen leaving the ARQ nightclub in Darlinghurst, Sydney during the early hours of September 23, 2007.

His former boyfriend Michael Atkins was the last known person to see him alive. He was charged with murder in 2008, but acquitted in 2009.

Mr Leveson's shared a picture of Matthew’s memorial tree and the Royal National Park workers who helped plant trees at the site on his birthday last year. Picture: Mark Leveson/Twitter
Mr Leveson's shared a picture of Matthew’s memorial tree and the Royal National Park workers who helped plant trees at the site on his birthday last year. Picture: Mark Leveson/Twitter

Atkins had claimed that Matthew was alive and possibly living in Thailand.

However, he then led police to Matthew's skeletal remains in an unmarked grave in the Royal National Park in May 2017. Atkins told police he did not kill Matthew, but panicked and buried the body after he died of a drug overdose.

Matthew's remains were found beneath a cabbage-tree palm, which the Levesons took and planted it in their backyard.

But at the scene where the remains were buried, Royal National Park workers helped to plant trees and create a memorial site for Matthew, with one tree especially decorated.

The picture of the bare trunk shared by Mr Leveson is a depressing contrast to one he shared of the same tree dotted with pictures of Matthew, gifts and flowers.

The Leveson family will finally lay Matthew to rest in a funeral service in Sydney on Friday.

The family has request attendees wear bright colours or a splash of Matthew's favourite colour, purple, to farewell him.

funeral vandalism
"Be courageous and always believe in yourself"

"Be courageous and always believe in yourself"

News International Women's Day event draws large crowd to Brookwater

Games tickets sent on 2000km round trip

Games tickets sent on 2000km round trip

Athletics A family feared the worst when their $1500 worth of tickets went missing

Turf club relocation rejected by greyhound racing president

Turf club relocation rejected by greyhound racing president

Greyhounds The turf club offered land at no cost for one-turn greyhound track

MAP: Queen's Baton route shuts down CBD tonight

MAP: Queen's Baton route shuts down CBD tonight

News This week a full dress-rehearsal for the baton relay will be held

Local Partners