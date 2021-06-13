Matt to boost Ipswich team after Nathan’s incredible effort

The Brisbane Bullets most consistent performer Nathan Sobey ignited Ipswich's first NBL1 North victory, showing his tremendous commitment and team spirit. Picture: Getty Images

THERE'S nothing like Olympic hopeful Nathan Sobey to inspire Ipswich Force to their first victory in the historic NBL1 North competition.

Except having Sobey and Brisbane Bullets teammate Matt Hodgson preparing to play for Force in Friday night's next match at Ipswich's JBS Arena.

The international duo are eager to share the court for Force against the Sunshine Coast Phoenix in a rare opportunity for regional basketball fans.

Ipswich Force head coach and association president Chris Riches knows what that exciting development means.

"This will be a great opportunity for everyone to come along and see both of those guys on the court together playing under the Ipswich Force banner,'' Riches said.

Ipswich-bred Matt's homecoming

But before that happens, Australian Boomers prospect Sobey received admiration and praise for what he did for Ipswich on Saturday night.

Having guided Force to last year's Queensland State League semi-finals, Sobey hinted a day before Ipswich's latest NBL1 North game that he wanted to return to play South West Metro.

Sobey did, scoring 27 points and making nine defensive rebounds to steer Ipswich to a 93-87 win at Hibiscus Stadium.

"Every time he steps on the court, he's always looking to do something special,'' Riches said.

The Force head coach said Sobey's willingness to rejoin Ipswich underlined his tremendous commitment and team spirit.

"You're talking about a guy that is part of the Boomers squad and is one of the three candidates to be NBL MVP (most valuable player) this year,'' Riches said.

"And he's come back to playing with us.

"You can go your whole life in our sport and never see something like that.''

Sobey is going away with the Boomers in two weeks, doing his own preparation getting ready for the Olympics trials.

"So to have him come in is something special,'' Riches said.

Riches appreciated everything Sobey did last year helping the Ipswich association.

The international basketballer took his loyalty to a new level with his welcome return.

"It was really, really fantastic to have him back on the floor,'' Riches said.

"Not only from just internally within our team but for everyone else as well. They love seeing that calibre of athlete.

"It showed just after the game him having photos with fans and stuff like that. He likes to promote the sport at grassroots level and we need those types of things to happen.''

International basketballer Nathan Sobey playing for Ipswich in the 2020 Queensland State League competition.

Sobey was recently called into the Boomers squad having been one of the Bullets most consistent performers in the latest NBL season.

"Having him in the (Ipswich) group you can see the type of impact and the quality person that he is as well,'' Riches said.

"He just wanted to be out there just to compete. He was working so hard.

"He was just so committed to wanting to help us get that first win.''

Sobey's influence helped Force regulars like captain Jason Ralph who scored 15 points and made nine defensive rebounds.

"Jason's probably been our best performing guard across the whole group leading up to this point,'' Riches said.

"He's been very, very solid for us. It's probably he's best form that I've seen him in.''

Having overcome back issues in recent seasons has revived Ralph's confidence and ability to push himself to 100 per cent each week.

Gritty performer

With the inaugural NBL1 North competition being such a high standard, Riches said Force benefited from having star recruits like Sobey and Hodgson to help all the homegrown players.

"Our week-in, week-out performances that the group have to put in right now have to be so good because the talent is so good in this competition,'' Riches said.

"Every team has got at least two or three NBL guys that are playing with them at the moment.''

Riches said what is being seen across all teams and association "really has taken us to a new level''.

As the Force men celebrated their first win from five games, the Ipswich women were left reflecting on their latest 81-65 loss to South West Metro.

The Force women never got into the game despite winning the third quarter 26-19.

Captain Amy Lewis toiled hard trying to ignite some improved shooting. She finished with 18 points.

Kelsey McDermott also had her best game with 16 points.

However, it was former Ipswich Force point scoring weapon Amanda "AJ'' Johnson who guided South West Metro to victory.

Johnson scored 31 points and made 19 rebounds, leaving Ipswich with one win from five NBL1 North competition matches.

The Force women also back up on Friday night against Sunshine Coast Phoenix at JBS Arena.