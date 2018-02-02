Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Health inspectors close chef Matt Moran’s Qld restaurant

by Anthony Marx

IT'S enough to give celebrity chef a wicked case of indigestion.

In a surprise move, a Brisbane City Council health inspector swooped on his Riverbar & Kitchen on Tuesday and it was still closed yesterday.

Moran didn't return City Beat's call but a spin doctor for his Solotel Group said the popular Eagle Street Pier venue was forced to shut temporarily "due to some issues with its food business licence''.

"A recent council inspection found some deficiencies in our food handling processes which are being addressed as a matter of urgency,'' he said.

"Solotel takes these issues very seriously and we acknowledge we took our eye off the ball on this occasion and our normally very high standards were not adhered to this time… This is simply a situation where we should have done better.''

Riverbar and kitchen. Picture: Mark Calleja
Riverbar and kitchen. Picture: Mark Calleja

Riverbar, which launched five years ago and has a five-star rating, is expected to reopen within a few days. It has not previously suffered a similarly embarrassing compliance problem.

Area traders noticed something amiss on Wednesday when they spotted Riverbar staff standing outside idly munching on pizzas as a bit of drama unfolded inside.

A deliberately vague sign outside the venue yesterday told prospective patrons that "due to unforeseen circumstance (sic) we have had to close with short notice. We expect to reopen in the coming days. Please check our Facebook page.''

By yesterday afternoon, a small army of tradies was swarming through the site, including a team of pest controllers. Kitchen equipment was even removed and taken away on trucks.

Earlier in the day, when City Beat rang Riverbar to find out what was happening and why it stopped trading, we were fobbed off with a bit of bulldust.

"It's just a big spring clean,'' we were told by one staffer.

That piqued our interest, not least because it's summer and we're heading into fall.

As one nearby bar owner noted, any place doing a bit of sprucing up would carry out that work in the quiet days of early January and not after Australia Day.

A council spokeswoman declined to comment about the matter yesterday.

Illustration of Matt Moran by Brett Lethbridge
Illustration of Matt Moran by Brett Lethbridge

But CBD bar and restaurant operators say health inspectors have been on the warpath since the holidays and paid surprise visits to other Eagle Street Pier outlets this week.

Topics:  brisbane matt moran riverbar

Temperature to drop even further as rain persists

Temperature to drop even further as rain persists

Ipswich is going to be wet, fresh and soggy all weekend.

Mayor, councillors reveal update to register of interests

Ipswich City Council Administration Building, South Street, Ipswich. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Sporting tickets, lunches and new memberships have been granted

Eclectic new business gives life to old shop

NEW BUSIENSS: That Yellow Place owner Gail Tarrant.

That Yellow Place home to a love of creativity and plenty of history

TRAFFIC HAZARD: Multiple, crashes, oil spill cut off roads

There have been three separate traffic crashes this morning

Local Partners

Why you shouldn’t have your ex on Facebook

DURING a rough patch in her marriage, one woman started messaging an old boyfriend on Facebook. Within a year she was divorced. And she’s not the only one

Mother’s shock: ‘That’s not my daughter’

Morgan Geyser looks to her lawyer during a court appearance in 2017

Mother says her daughter and her friend “Were just typical girls.”

The breakfasts that are making you fat

The big surprise about cruise ship food. Picture: Supplied

We are told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day

premium_icon Fancy cheese-flavoured soft serve?

Procurement specialist Johanna Alfred with an ube and cheese flavoured soft serve flavours. Photo: Richard Gosling

Frosty Boy workers have been keenly developing new flavours

premium_icon Scantily clad women face all sport ban

Banned ... grid girls next to the pit lane.

'It’s sexist to not include women in the sport...'

Holidays take toll on wildlife

RESCUED: An injured bush turkey entangled in fishing line.

"In the last few weeks I've caught 18 birds alone.”

Riddle over Glee star’s death

Salling’s autopsy has failed to confirm the actor took his own life after he was found dead

MARK Salling’s autopsy has come up short after he was found dead