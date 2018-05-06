Menu
Matt Damon spotted in Kmart, Ballina.
Matt Damon leaves fans starstruck in unexpected store

JASMINE BURKE
6th May 2018 8:12 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM

IT'S official - celebrities too can't deny the lure of a certain bargain store.

Just when you thought Kmart couldn't get any better, film star Matt Damon was spotted shopping for some bargains in Ballina.

Instagram account balna.nsw uploaded the evidence yesterday, captioned "Balna Kmart is where you get the best Matt Damon's from".

Damon is no stranger to the Northern Rivers and has been spotted hanging out in Byron Bay with his family on numerous occasions over the past year, also with friends Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patsky.

He was last publicly spotted at Byron Bay Bluesfest earlier this year.

A few months ago there was speculation the Bourne star had bought a house in Broken Head, but Domain.com.au said he was just leasing a holiday house in Byron Bay that was until recently hosting his mate Liam Hemsworth and partner Miley Cyrus.

Lismore Northern Star

