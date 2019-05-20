Mat's popular victory a tribute to his father

MOTORSPORT: It was a popular and hugely fitting victory from an Ipswich speedway champion.

Mat Pascoe capped another sensational night of Super Sedan racing at Archerfield Speedway by winning the inaugural GP53 Graham Pascoe Memorial.

Graham was Mat's father.

Leading up to the 53 lap feature, 30 drivers had to compete in hot laps over four laps.

The fastest lap time (14.261 seconds) was recorded by another regional racer Darren Kane.

From this, four heats were decided with two rounds for each car.

In the first heat, Kane came unstuck when his car rolled several times at turn 2 on the first lap when he started from pole position. Despite escaping uninjured, Kane was unable to continue with any further racing.

Pascoe was also involved in a bingle in his second heat when starting from position four. But after the restart, he went onto win the heat.

It was then a frantic time in the pits to get the car back into the Dash for Cash.

At least 10 people helped get the car in a race condition. His car had damage to the front, left side and rear parts of the car, even some bits were supplied by opposition drivers.

Refuelling and frantically adjusting the car to hopefully meet the ever-changing track conditions, they managed to get it done with seconds to spare.

It was a marvellous team effort by Mat and his crew including Liam James, Ty Pascoe and Les Pascoe.

After the two rounds were completed, the top 16 cars on points automatically made the main feature. It was then decided on who was to race in the B main feature, the first four cars from this made it through to the main feature as only 20 cars would be in the feature race of 53 laps.

The top 10 drivers then had a Dash for Cash where the fastest car won $500 but was given position 10 for the GP53 main feature. That was Matthew Williams in car RK3.

He then decided who would start from position nine and selected Pascoe for this position.

Each driver then had a choice who lined up on the final grid positions.

The race was restarted two times due to unfair starting as every driver was chasing that $100 per lap if you led.

When the race finally got under way, it only had two stoppages in a marvellous effort by all drivers.

Pascoe drove superbly to chase down the leaders by lap 15 where he was able to negotiate passing three wide, inside and almost anywhere throughout the race.

Even after the restarts, the Ipswich racer would still lap more the half the field when he received the chequered flag. There were five Sweet Chassis cars that finished in the top 10 positions.

The crowd went wild as Pascoe weaved his way to a magnificent win, perhaps with dad Graham and mum Rona guiding him.