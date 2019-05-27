Mat's hat-trick completes unbelievable season

MOTORSPORT: Incredible Ipswich racer Mat Pascoe is celebrating another wonderful feat in his speedway career after becoming the first driver in 22 years to win three consecutive Queensland Super Sedan titles.

He achieved the milestone at the Bundaberg Motorplex Raceway on Saturday night.

After nine qualifying heats consisting of three rounds for each driver, Sean Black started from pole with Pascoe beginning from position two.

Darren Kane and Kyall Fisher launched their campaigns from the second row on the grid.

Black got the better of Pascoe in the opening laps with Fisher in third and Kane fourth. However on lap seven, Kane managed to get back to third position.

It wasn't until lap 10 that Pascoe exerted his domination over Black with a masterful drive. He passed on the outside to gain the lead on a track that favoured the inside running as the race went on during the 40 laps of the Queensland title.

Positions did not change for the remainder of the race where Pascoe won by 3.631 seconds. The Ipswich driver also recorded the fastest lap of the race in 17.935 seconds as three stoppages occurred with several cars unable to continue. Fifteen cars completed the 40 laps.

The ever-competitive Brims produced a terrific drive, starting from position 10 to finish fourth at the age of 72.

The three front drivers created a bit of history with the top three places exactly the same as last season. This was only the second time in Super Sedan history that has occurred.

Teams came from Tasmania, Victoria, NSW and as far north as Townsville to share in a wonderful spectacle of interstate racing for the Queensland title.

Pascoe-built Sweet Chassis cars finished first, second and fourth.

Amazingly Pascoe still found the time to help others set up their Sweet Chassis cars, a testament of his commitment to the sport.

It was a perfect ending for Pascoe to finish the season after winning the last six feature races in succession. They were the Lismore 50th Anniversary event, the Goulburn 5000, Archerfield Speedway feature, the GP53 at Archerfield Speedway and the Australian title at Moama in Victoria before his latest victory.

Pascoe has won 10 feature finals for the past season while being on the podium in 19 of 21 starts. He accumulated 10 firsts, six seconds and three thirds, along with three track records.

His pit crew of Liam James, Ty Pascoe, Wade Pascoe, Alan Barnes, Les Pascoe, Geoff Hallet, Angela Pascoe, Linsay Pascoe and James Murphy were joined by junior drivers Zac and Brad Pascoe.

Mat Pascoe's latest success took his Queensland title tally to five. He previously won in 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018. He's also won three Australian titles.

Pascoe is backed by sponsors Barnes Drilling, KRE race engines, Shock Shack, North 2 West Tyres, Proline Plasterboard contractors, Kempy Pipes, Fuchs Oils, Dryden Signs, Mudbuddy, Brims Concrete and Ipswich Powder Coating.

During the off season, Pascoe will be building more Super sedans for clients throughout Australia.