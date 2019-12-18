Mat’s fourth Qld title extra Sweet

SPEEDWAY: Seemingly unstoppable Ipswich racer Mat Pascoe has dominated the track again, winning his fourth Queensland title.

Pascoe secured his latest Queensland Super Sedans title at Kingaroy Speedway last Saturday night, continuing his remarkable run of success in the Sweet Chassis vehicle he prepares.

The win was another historic milestone for Pascoe and his crew.

Pascoe finished ahead of Ian Boettcher Racing Team stalwart Darren Kane and Michael Nicola Snr of Victoria.

Queenslander Sean Black and Gary “Dusty” Higgs of Western Australia rounded out the other major placings.

Apart from his own car, Pascoe had built the vehicles of Nicola Snr, Black and Higgs.

Ipswich racer Mat Pascoe and his pit crew celebrate their fourth Queensland title success in Kingaroy.

Pascoe won all three heats he contested, the best being when he came off position 11 in the his first heat to win emphatically in 10 laps.

Having the highest points secured Pascoe pole position. He was never headed even when two bingles occurred during the race of 40 laps.

After each restart, it didn’t take long for the Willowbank champion to dominate his opposition. He lapped all bar six cars of the 24 strong field.

His son Zac, 17, finished 13th driving in a super sedan for the fourth time.

Zac’s effort was in a car he purchased second hand only a few months ago.