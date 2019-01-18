Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Indooroopilly State High School Year 7 student Ruben Ripper is a whiz at maths concepts that would make most peoples’ heads spin. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Indooroopilly State High School Year 7 student Ruben Ripper is a whiz at maths concepts that would make most peoples’ heads spin. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Education

Meet the Year 7 maths whiz killing it in Year 12

by Andrea Macleod
18th Jan 2019 6:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PASADENA might have (the fictional) Sheldon Cooper but Nudgee has its own science guru in 12-year-old Ruben Ripper.

The pint-sized maths and science whiz not only won the UNSW ICAS science medal for finishing equal top for his year in Queensland last year, he's also just about to finish Year 12 maths - before even starting Year 8.

With an eye for seeing the "patterns in everything", Ruben said his eagerness to see how everything works led him to his love of maths and science.

"I sort of like seeing the logic behind everything," he said.

"For example, instead of just seeing a ball gliding through the air I think of how is it gliding through the air.

"That's just how it is for me. I like to know how things are hardwired basically."

Ruben's head is not always in the books - the Indooroopilly State High School student doesn't mind a game of cricket or soccer - but he has his sights set on a future dealing with, for starters, the Clay Institute's famous Millennium Prize Problems.

"Really it's about exploring the relationship between different things, seeing things that seem unrelated but are, and then proving that," he said.

"I think codes are still pretty cool. I'm pretty sure I'll go into physics or engineering, that sort of thing.

"But there are still six (of seven) Millennium Problems to be solved."

And when he's not thinking about the Millennium Problems, Ruben is working on how to get a spot on the Australian Mathematical Olympiad team.

"Solving a problem - you feel slightly accomplished. It's just a nice feeling," he said.

More Stories

editors picks education ruben ripper students

Top Stories

    Rich-lister Maha adds millions to his fortune in one year

    premium_icon Rich-lister Maha adds millions to his fortune in one year

    Business Sinnathamby joins another Ipswich property owner on the Forbes' Aussie Rich List.

    Revealed: QLD schools with most student absences

    premium_icon Revealed: QLD schools with most student absences

    Education SEE THE BEST AND WORST SCHOOLS FOR ATTENDANCE

    • 18th Jan 2019 5:29 PM
    Defiant meth mum back before court on raft of charges

    premium_icon Defiant meth mum back before court on raft of charges

    Crime At the time of her offending, she was going through a break-up

    What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment Things to do in and around the city this weekend