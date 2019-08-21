Maths brains sharpen pencils for huge contest

Some of the 380 schoolchildren who will take part in the RayWhite MetroWest maths competition next week.

Nearly 400 of the westside's best young maths brains will battle it out next week in the longest-running competition of its type in Queensland.

The RayWhite MetroWest Ipswich and Western Brisbane Maths Challenge, now in its 26th year, is set to be the biggest and best yet, organiser Evan Jones said.

This year's event will once again be held again Moggill State School, on August 27.

It is the biggest challenge yet, with 76 teams of five students - so if you're good with maths, that's 380 in total.

They will representing 22 state and private schools.

Last year, 58 teams competed and in 2017 there 36, proving the competition is steadily gaining traction.

"Last year was the first time we had a corporate sponsor, RayWhite MetroWest, who we welcome back again this year,'' Mr Evans said.

"This sponsorship allowed us to offer a cash prize to the winning team.

"The cash prize, along with the fabulous morning tea that is provided to each student to fuel them up ready for the day, has seen team numbers more than double this year from just two years ago, when it cost each school $50 per team to attend.

"We believe it is the longest running competition of its type in Queensland and is now quite possibly the largest competition of its type in Queensland.''

The day consists of a team challenge, an individual challenge for one team member of each team, and a relay event where team members work in pairs to complete a question and then hand over to the next pair. They have a time limit to complete the relay.

The final event is a code breaker, where competitors try to work out a secret phrase by deciphering the code.