Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Politics

Mathias Cormann resisting pay cut for MPs

by Daniel McCulloch
8th Apr 2020 11:34 AM

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is digging in against growing calls for federal politicians to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Cormann has told the remuneration tribunal to institute a pay freeze but refuses to go further.

"Right now politicians are probably working harder than they ever have," he told ABC radio.

"This is the most intense period in my working life that I am going through, and I think it's the same for most if not all of my colleagues."

The federal parliament will meet on Wednesday to pass a $130 billion wage subsidy program designed to save six million jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 economy editors picks mathias cormann pay cut politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who robbed pregnant woman still on run

        premium_icon Man who robbed pregnant woman still on run

        Crime Police are searching for a man who car jacked a woman’s vehicle while her three-year-old was inside.

        • 8th Apr 2020 10:11 AM
        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        Carer reveals why wild animals are vanishing from backyards

        premium_icon Carer reveals why wild animals are vanishing from backyards

        Environment His backyard used to be full of wild animals, now they’re few and far between.

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?