Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jim Cottrell and Kevin Lambert at the Team Cupcake annual charity golf fundraiser.
Jim Cottrell and Kevin Lambert at the Team Cupcake annual charity golf fundraiser. Rob Williams
News

Mates tee off for a pretty sweet cause

Ashleigh Howarth
by
30th Aug 2019 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH organisation that helps families undergoing cancer treatment has received a generous boost following a charity golf day.

Team Cupcake hosted its annual fundraiser at the Sandy Gallop Golf Club today, with 40 people signing up to play a round.

While a total figure is yet to be added up, organiser Janette Czernia said money raised from the day would help two families who were going through a rough time.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Team Cupcake is here to support men and women who are going through cancer treatment," she said.

"The money raised from this day will go to helping two Team Cupcake families who we know are going through a really hard time.

"This money will help give them a little extra financial assistance."

Mrs Czernia said there were many new faces at this year's fundraiser, including a gentleman "who is going through his own chemo treatment but still wanted to come along and play and help the cause".

More Stories

ipswich sandy gallop golf club team cupcake
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Famous Ipswich tenacity needed during nervous sporting wait

    premium_icon Famous Ipswich tenacity needed during nervous sporting wait

    Soccer Anything but victory over the Brisbane Strikers will send a shiver of uncertainty around the ground and back in Ipswich.

    A 'wise' focus on diversity will rescue CBD from sad decline

    premium_icon A 'wise' focus on diversity will rescue CBD from sad decline

    Council News Tradies moved onto site for the major works this week.

    'Milestone' in chemical contamination investigation released

    premium_icon 'Milestone' in chemical contamination investigation released

    Health The investigation began in 2017 and expanded earlier this year.