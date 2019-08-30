Mates tee off for a pretty sweet cause

Jim Cottrell and Kevin Lambert at the Team Cupcake annual charity golf fundraiser.

AN IPSWICH organisation that helps families undergoing cancer treatment has received a generous boost following a charity golf day.

Team Cupcake hosted its annual fundraiser at the Sandy Gallop Golf Club today, with 40 people signing up to play a round.

While a total figure is yet to be added up, organiser Janette Czernia said money raised from the day would help two families who were going through a rough time.

"Team Cupcake is here to support men and women who are going through cancer treatment," she said.

"The money raised from this day will go to helping two Team Cupcake families who we know are going through a really hard time.

"This money will help give them a little extra financial assistance."

Mrs Czernia said there were many new faces at this year's fundraiser, including a gentleman "who is going through his own chemo treatment but still wanted to come along and play and help the cause".