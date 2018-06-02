Frank chat, drug possession and texts shut down dealer

IT WAS short-lived offending but supplying cocaine to a mate was enough to put tradie Christopher Frank before the court.

Frank left the District Court in Ipswich this week on parole for cocaine, MDMA and marijuana offences.

In the Crown prosecution case, Frank was caught after curious police saw his car parked in Laidley late at night, with Frank chatting to a known drug user.

Christopher Warren Frank, 33, a refrigeration mechanic, pleaded guilty to six charges of supplying a dangerous drug at Laidley between August 2015 and April 2016; possession of dangerous drugs - 25 MDMA tablets in November 2017; and possession of things used in a crime.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said police on patrol came across Frank in his parked car at 11.30pm in November 2017.

Inside a sunglasses case found under the driver's seat were 25 MDMA tablets and two broken tablets.

Frank's mobile phone was seized and several drug-related messages found.

The nature of the texts inferred he was prepared to sell "a little bit of cocaine".

One text stated "just tend to keep it quiet don't want everybody hitting us up".

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said it was fairly obvious Frank only had a limited amount, but queried an ongoing conversation about "Tina".

That person had asked if he was "chasing up a cracker" and it appeared the two were friends, with reference made to having a beer together.

"Maybe everyone has a beer with their drug dealer," the judge said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the messages suggest it was all low-level street quantities.

Frank was sentenced to a total of 15 months' jail, with immediate parole.