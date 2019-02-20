Mates raise a cuppa to help scarred soldiers

HAVE A CHAT: Cody McMahon and Marc Diplock from Mates4Mates have started up a new coffee catch up at Dovetails for former and current defence force personnel.

VETERANS who are struggling with physical injuries or mental health issues are invited to head down for a cup of coffee and a chat at Dovetails Restaurant every fortnight.

Mates4Mates, a not-for-profit organisation which provides support and rehabilitation services for current and ex-serving defence force members, have started this new support network which will help them connect with others in their community.

The group is being run by ex-serving defence force members who are there to lend their support for those who are struggling with a wide range of issues.

Mates4Mates South East Queensland manager Marc Diplock said social connection and peer support plays an instrumental role in the recovery process.

"Australian Defence Force personnel who have had a physical injury or are experiencing mental illness like post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety or substance use issues, can find solace in a group of people overcoming similar challenges," he said.

"We understand that coming out of a tightly-knit social unit, veterans may also experience a sense of disconnection and isolation in civilian life and a distinct lack of community. The shift is often troubling for many as their life can suddenly feel like it has less meaning.

"Programs, like the coffee connection group in Ipswich, provide opportunities for out mates to feel connected to others who understand them and help individuals regain a sense of belonging among peers."

Currently in Queensland there are more than 1700 people involved with Mates4Mates, who are out there lending an ear to those who need to talk.

Mates4Mates can also help with employment and education support, rehabilitation adventure challenges and social connections.

To find out more about the group and how to join the coffee catchups, or become a mate yourself to help others, log onto www.mates4mates.org.au or phone 1300 4 MATES.