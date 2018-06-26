Mater locks in time for next Springfield hospital expansion

FUTURE: The Mater Private Hospital Springfield opened in 2015 and there are plans for stage two to be under way before 2021.

FUTURE: The Mater Private Hospital Springfield opened in 2015 and there are plans for stage two to be under way before 2021. Inga Williams

MATER is eyeing an expansion to its Springfield Hospital within three years as more people move to the eastern end of the city.

It is the first time Mater has identified a timeframe for the expansion of the hospital.

The QT can reveal the hospital has formulated a business case and identified that a greater service capacity will be needed by 2021 to cope with demand.

Stage two of the hospital is likely to include an emergency department, intensive care unit and maternity ward.

Stage one of the $85 million facility opened in 2015.

A spokeswoman for Mater said its hospital and services would continue to grow and meet population demand.

"In considering the demographics and growth of the region, demand indicates that greater hospital service capacity will be required by 2021,” she said.

"Mater invests in our state's future health based on thorough clinical services planning.

"We are proud of the work we are doing in strong partnership with Queensland Health, and will continue to liaise closely, given the need for development also to meet the needs of publicly funded patients in this rapidly growing part of southeast Queensland.”

It is expected any expansion to the Mater Private Hospital at Springfield will include public beds. A spokeswoman for Queensland Health confirmed it was aware Mater Health Services had developed a business case for the future development of its Springfield campus.

"The Department of Health regularly reviews the state's health care needs to plan for future growth and ensure that all Queenslanders have access to safe and quality health services,” she said.

"The role of private health service providers such as Mater Health Services are a key part of the planning process.”

Last year the State Government committed $679 million through the Southeast Queensland - Planning for Growth program in an effort to meet the needs of the growing population in the Springfield region. The money was split for the redevelopments of the Logan, Caboolture and Ipswich hospitals.

"This commitment includes a $124.4 million allowance for Stage 1A of the Ipswich Hospital expansion with the detailed business case phase under way,” the spokeswoman said.

In the 2018-19 state budget, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service had an operating budget of $607.1 million - an increase of $52.6 million from the 2017-18 operating budget. The hospital was built in 2015 as part of a Health City for greater Springfield.

When finished, the 52-hectare precinct will deliver a health and wellness experience for the community.

A cancer care centre is the cornerstone of the existing Mater Private Hospital. The centre features 15 medical oncology treatment bays and provides lifesaving treatment.

Each of the patient rooms has integrated room control, allowing patients to control the temperature, blinds and lighting with the touch of a button.

The four digital operating theatres were designed to ensure good patient flow and feature super graphics on the wall.