Mate versus mate in bid to secure drugs

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to pointing a shortened rifle at a man while demanding drugs.

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to pointing a shortened rifle at a man while demanding drugs.

A SHORTENED bolt-action rifle was used in an unsuccessful bid to get drugs as three associates suddenly turned on a former mate.

The man was assaulted at his Goodna home and one the offenders had a rifle, with the details heard when one of the offenders was sentenced at the Ipswich District Court.

During discussions on the penalty it was revealed that the average time for the Queensland parole board to process the applications of prisoners for parole had blown out to eight months.

Andre Van Mason, 24, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to threatening violence with intent to cause fear by pointing a rifle at a person in Goodna on September 5, 2019; assault causing bodily harm when armed; and unlawful possession of a shortened bolt-action rifle that was used in an offence between September 4 and September 8, 2019.

Mason also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition when not licensed at Bundamba on September 7; and driving when disqualified by court order.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Mason had previously been convicted of dangerous driving and drug offences, and habitually offended when subject to court orders.

Since January 2015 he had served close to five years in jail, with Ms Robinson saying this was significant given Mason’s young age.

Ms Robinson said he was on parole at the time of the 2019 offences.

She said he was in company with other men and “requested drugs”.

“The complainant said he couldn’t assist. He left the room and returned armed with the firearm and demanded property,” she said.

“He threatened to fire a warning shot.”

The man was then struck in the temple and suffered a cut near his left eye and facial fractures.

Police recovered the firearm three days later, the court was told.

Chief Judge Brian Devereaux SC asked the prosecutor for clarification on some details that were apparently in the written agreed facts, saying he was a bit confused by this.

“Is it the accused who left on a stolen motorcycle?” he asked.



“The part that states he and an unidentified man left on a stolen motorcycle and one was in a Commodore assisted by a four-wheel-drive.

“And that there was a crash?”

Ms Robinson said Mason was not charged with stealing the motorcycle.

She said that the act of driving away was only relevant to him driving while disqualified.

Since being returned to jail Ms Robinson said Mason had spent nearly 21 months in custody, of which about 15 months could be declared as time already served on the latest charges.

He had been serving an earlier sentence that was completed on March 7 last year.

Defence barrister Jenna Johnsen sought for a parole eligibility date of September 8.

Ms Johnsen said Mason was raised by his great grandmother in Inala as both parents had spent significant time in jail.

He was exposed to drug offending.

The court heard he was now a father of three.

She said his time in jail had been made more difficult because of Covid-19, and Mason instructed there had been riots, with water and power cut which caused him anxiety.

She also expressed concern at the time taken to process parole applications.

Chief Judge Devereaux said he had spoken with the president of the parole board this week and was told that the average time to process a prisoner’s parole application was now 246 days.

He told Mason he had a terrible criminal history for a young man.

Mason was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of two years, 18-months, and three months. He was given immediate eligibility to begin his parole application.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.