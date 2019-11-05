Mate Ma'a Tonga target 2021 World Cup

UNSTOPPABLE: Jason Taumalolo will be a key man for the Tongans as they look towards the 2021 World Cup.

I am a diehard Australian supporter.

Our countrymen and women could be competing in a three-person sack race and I would tune in and support them vehemently. But as the Tongans rode the tidal wave of support at Eden Park and fought with every sinew to defend their lead, I could not help cheering Mate Ma'a Tonga over the line as I began to admire their commitment and became engrossed in the fairytale.

The 16-12 loss was the green and gold juggernaut's first to a side other than Great Britain, England or New Zealand since falling to France in 1978. The Aussies have been widely criticised in the wake with legends calling for heads to roll. There is no doubt their comments hold merit. Playing in a game which meant very little to them at the end of a gruelling season, many of the revamped Kangaroos underperformed.

However, the emotionally-charged breakthrough triumph can only be considered a positive for rugby league, with the result expected to generate an injection of interest in the 2021 World Cup to be held in England.

It was a truly memorable victory and a watershed moment for an international game which has been building momentum since the Tongans reached the 2017 World Cup semi-final. Spurred on by a burgeoning support base known as the "red sea”, the Jason Taumalolo-led Tongans have now beaten the globe's top three teams and are setting their sights on the international game's greatest prize.

It is most refreshing to see those donning red wear their hearts on their sleeves and take such pride in their jerseys and performances to honour their fans. The atmosphere that army of supporters creates is second to none and the way it barracks for its team unconditionally serves as a shining example for many other sporting countries.

The latest win reaffirmed the Pacific nation as a genuine tier one contender. With the pulsating "red sea” driving them and the NRL quality talent in the line-up, anything is possible.