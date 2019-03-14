Matching haircuts provide important conversation starter

DOING THIER BIT: Chris Llewellyn, James Abbott, Luke Marrinan, Blake Meier and Carl Kanowski all received matching hair styles for the World's Greatest Shave at the Ipswich Hospital on Thursday.

VISITORS who walk through the Ipswich's Hospital medical imaging department won't struggle to find a conversation starter.

The department's director James Abbott and four members of his team will all sport matching hair styles for the next few weeks, sparking an instant dialogue about their buzzed heads.

That's exactly what they were aiming for.

The group took part in the World's Greatest Shave and raised about $5000 in the process, but above all they wanted to raise the word about blood cancer.

It was an especially special day for another member of the medical imaging department.

Leisa Osborne's husband Russell was diagnosed with leukaemia three years ago and she played a part in shearing her colleagues.

"Some of them didn't know because I don't advertise it that much,” she said.

"I said to my director as a family member it's great to see support. We love this time of year because every bit helps to find more cures and more treatments.

"These days appearances are everything. We have a great department and we're very supportive of lots of issues and it's just lovely to watch them, especially the ones who grew extra hairy for us.

"I just appreciate everything they've done.”

Russell has Chronic T-Cell Lymphocytic Leukaemia but is in remission.

The rare form of cancer is usually found in people who are over 80 but he was diagnosed just after turning 50.

Life for the family had been turned on its head since the diagnosis but Mrs Osborne said the show of support from her colleagues meant everything.

"You just deal with it everyday and it becomes a part of your life,” she said.

"He was a very fit man but as soon as the leukaemia came on board it changed everything. It's been three years now and we go through all the medical treatments and anything that has to be done. It's a lot on the families.

"We had to alter our lives, alter the way we ate, alter the way we lived. You just live each day like that, don't take tomorrow for granted, don't think about yesterday and enjoy today.”

It is the third time Mr Abbott had shaved his head for a cure and he appreciated the efforts of team members Chris Llewellyn, Luke Marrinan, Blake Meier and Carl Kanowski in getting involved too.

"At the back of my mind, my job is working with radiation and there's a link there,” he said.

"This is going to be a statement for weeks that we really care about this cause.

"People will notice and word will get around very, very quickly.

