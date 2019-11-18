Match-winner shares thoughts on dramatic cricket tie

VITAL WICKET: Laidley bowler Mick Sippel (middle) celebrates with teammates. Sippel snared the final wicket to secure a tie against Centrals in Sunday’s Harding Madsen Shield cricket semi-final at Bichel Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

AS the first regional cricketer to score 10,000 first division runs, Mick Sippel has lost little of his big match impact.

The wise and highly respected 44-year-old can turn a game with the bat or ball when he’s on song.

However, the ever-competitive Laidley sportsman didn’t expect to achieve his remarkable milestone in a game with so much drama and intensity.

Laidley and Centrals played out an astonishing tie in Sunday’s Harding Madsen Shield semi-final at Bichel Oval.

With the scores tied on 206 and Centrals nine wickets down starting the final over, Sippel completed his incredible all-round performance.

After a dot on the first ball of the over, Sippel had Centrals’ tailender Brendan Ashton dismissed when Chris Wardrop took the most critical catch of the match.

“I had hopes I could do something,’’ Sippel said, having seen an earlier catch go down.

“But in the back of your mind, you’re thinking you’ve only got to get a little bit of bat on it and you’ll get a single or something.

“So I was just trying my hardest. It went straight to the man at point and he took the good catch.

“It’s man on man and I was lucky enough it just came up my way this time.’’

It was just the sixth tie in Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association first division games and the first in a final.

Laidley were earlier dismissed for 206 with one ball remaining in the 50 over semi-final.

Left-hander batting supremo Sippel top scored with 55 off 71 balls.

With the ball, Sippel snared 3/27 off his 7.2 overs.

The sensational last over result secured Laidley another spot in the Harding Madsen Shield final.

The Blue Dogs will meet Metropolitan Easts on Sunday after they beat another Toowoomba side Wests at Harristown.

Although Laidley knew they would advance to the final being pool leaders, Sippel said it was an incredible aftermath to the tie.

“It was pretty intense in the dressing room after the game,’’ he said.

“It’s not that often you have that sort of intensity.

“It ebbed and flowed throughout the day.’’

Sippel said the remarkable result typified the quality of players in both sides.

“They were two good teams, evenly matched,’’ Sippel said.

“We probably had the upper hand at the start of the game and were looking quite comfortable halfway through our innings and then Centrals, to their credit, took the last eight wickets for not that many runs really.’’

Centrals made a promising start with first drop Luke Barrett holding the run chase together scoring 51 and amassing his 2000th run in first division.

However, the home side broke some threatening partnerships to set up the last ball nailbiter.