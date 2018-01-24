Paul Pisasale's nephew fined for lewd act

TWO Ipswich men got a rude shock when they copped an unwanted eyeful of a naked man who they believed was masturbating while standing at his bedroom window.

The men had been walking past the house when they noticed the man's active hand gestures before he asked them to come inside.

They called police and when officers arrived on the scene at North Ipswich, Neil Pisasale was seen out on the street wearing only shorts.

At Ipswich Magistrates' Court, prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police received a report at 11.40am on August 24 last year that a man was seen standing in a bedroom window naked and masturbating.

He said two males were going past and Pisasale asked them to go inside.

Sgt Caldwell said when police arrived he was in shorts standing at the kerb and shaking. There was blood on his left arm and elbow.

"He says he'd injected speed. A clip-seal bag held a crystal substance he says was speed," Sgt Caldwell said.

Neil Joseph Pisasale, 39, pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance; and possession of dangerous drugs - amphetamine.

Sgt Caldwell said Pisasale told officers when he made gestures while at the window he was not naked but had shorts on.

"He indicated that the hand gestures he was making were of a sexual nature," Sgt Caldwell said.

A duty lawyer representing Pisasale said he related the incident to his use of amphetamines and was affected by drugs at the time.

"He is embarrassed by his behaviour and indicates he no longer uses amphetamines," she said.

"He instructs he is a carer for his father who has terminal cancer."

Magistrate Louisa Pink convicted and fined Pisasale $600 which was sent to SPER.