REVEALED: New development for old Masters site

MASTERS Springfield Central looks likely to be the next defunct site to be transformed into a Homemaker centre.

Home Consortium submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council on Monday showing plans for ten tenancies and a small cafe at the site.

Home Consortium will eventually transform 40 of the former hardware centres into hypermarkets featuring lifestyle, health and appliance brands.

The first Queensland centre opened at North Lakes in November with Toys R Us, Nick Scali Furniture and Chemist Warehouse as key tenants.

The Home Consortium application for Springfield Central said its interest in the area stemmed from strong population growth.

"This is expected to create additional demand in the trade area for homemaker type retail offers, which in turn is expected to create over 100 new jobs," the DA read.

"The site is in a highly accessible location and the specialty tenants envisaged are not expected to affect the local activity centre hierarchy, being a complementary offer to that within the balance of the Springfield Town Centre.

"The proposed development represents an enhanced retail offer for residents, repurposing a vacant site that if not fully occupied or underutilised could detract from success story."