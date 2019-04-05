Menu
Former Masters site at 95 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central. Navarone Farrell
Masters site set for redevelopment

Navarone Farrell
by
5th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
CONTINUED population growth will see a child care centre taking over the former Masters' site in Springfield, along with other 'big box' style tenancies.

The Home Consortium-owned site at 95 Southern Cross Boulevard, Springfield Central has had development approved for an automotive shop, a retail warehouse, restaurants, a medical centre, an indoor recreation centre - either a gym or a children's play centre, with an attached cafe.

Plans also include provisions for a chemist and pharmacy, a discount store, craft and hobby supplies, home wares or a pet products store.

The property last sold in 2010 for $4.95 million to Home Consortium where it was originally touted it would house their typical brands; Anaconda, Spotlight, Chemist Warehouse and more.

Home Consortium is also stretching beyond it's usual brands looking for restaurants, play centre and gym operators.

According to the development application predicted wild growth and high occupancy of child care centres in the Springfield region call for another centre.

"At present (2018) there are fifteen long day care centres in the Greater Springfield area supplying a total of 1,445 places to a market of 3,598 children under five. This represents a reasonably well-supplied ratio of 2.49 (resident) children per place," the development application reads.

"However, demand for long day care is growing strongly driven by a fast-growing resident and working population.

"The average occupancy rate is estimated at 83.97 per cent which suggests a balanced market at present notably, occupancy rates are highest at centres near the subject site in the suburbs of Springfield Central and Springfield."

It notes the expected demand for trade in home maker-type centres is only expected to increase, as well as Springfield's population with 4000 residences planned for the Springfield Rise estate.

The centre is expected to create 100 new jobs when operational.

"The site is in a highly accessible location and the specialty tenants envisaged are not expected to affect the local activity centre hierarchy, being a complementary offer to that within the balance of the Springfield Town Centre," the development application continues.

"The proposed development represents an enhanced retail offer for residents, re-purposing a vacant site that if not fully occupied or underutilised could detract from success story."

