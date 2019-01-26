Masterplanned community puts the focus on outdoor play areas

FUN IN THE SUN: Alyce and Isaac Aldous at the Playbourhood Day at Providence South Ripley.

RATHER than sitting on the couch and playing on their devices, a number of Ipswich kids ventured outside to build cubby houses at the Providence South Ripley Playbourhood Day.

The idea for the day came from a new partnership between Providence South Ripley and Nature Play Queensland, whose mission is to increase the time kids spend in unstructured play outdoors and in nature. Nature play promotes a range of health benefits including cognitive, social and emotional development, and builds resilience and creativity.

Nature Play Queensland program manager Hyahno Moser said the partnership was an important step towards prioritising the health and well-being of children.

"Since Nature Play Queensland launched we have been working with communities' right across the state addressing concerns around the health and well-being issues associated with children's inactivity," he said.

"We hope this partnership inspires other communities to prioritise children's play and create opportunities for kids to get off their screens and return to playing outside.

Providence Project Director Michael Khan said their partnership with Nature Play Queensland would lead to a more proactive approach to integrating the principles of nature play into in the designs of parks and streets and the delivery of community activities and events.

Mr Khan said he was also proud to be the first property development to form a partnership with Nature Play Queensland.

"Providence has always been about families and one of the things we hear from our community is about the challenges of getting kids out of the house to enjoy the outdoors," he said.

"We have amazing parks, paths and playgrounds but need to do more to teach children about the value of unstructured, outdoor play.

"Importantly, when you come into a community and you can see children outdoors playing, you know that it's a safe, happy and connected community."

There are a number of ways communities can be designed to encourage nature play, including;

Promoting walkability - ensuring pedestrian paths and cycleways linking throughout the community.

Welcoming front yard - front yard design helps bring back traditional neighbourhood connections as it enables people to say hello as they walk past, for kids to make friends and find playmates and to create a feeling of openness and connection.

Open space - Maximising open and community places and spaces for playing and connecting.

Safe streets - designing streets that are safer for kids by reducing speeding and ensuring kids can play and connect and neighbours can walk and socialise.

Masterplanning - ensuring residential areas are well connected to community facilities like parks, schools and shops to encourage walkability and connection.