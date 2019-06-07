Masterful Neil Diamond tribute to visit Ipswich

HOT JUNE NIGHT: Australian singer Steve Cummins brings his Neil Diamond Tribute Show to Club Services Ipswich on June 22.

A TREASURE trove of Neil Diamond's biggest hits will be performed at Club Services Ipswich on June 22 by multi-award-winning entertainer Steve Cummins.

The Australian singer has been faithfully performing Diamond's hits such as Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry and I'm a Believer for 26 years.

The show has taken Cummins all over the world, which he said was a testament to the American singer and actor.

"Everyone loves Neil Diamond. He really is a classic name in the music industry," he said.

Cummins has been described by the president of the Neil Diamond fan club in Australia as the only performer to have mastered the feel of Diamond's music and performs a brilliant tribute to the man and the songs that embraced the world.

"I am a tribute artist, not an impersonator," Cummins said.

"We deliver a respectful tribute to Neil's music and we take the audience on a journey of his career.

"In the first half of the show, it's like a cabaret, we play the romantic side of his songs.

"Then in the second half we really let go and play all of his party stuff."

Cummins said he had performed in Ipswich before, but was looking forward to returning.

"CSI is one of my favourite places to party at," he said, laughing.

"I love watching the crowd sing all the favourites.

"We encourage the crowd to get up and dance and sing along with us.

"The crowd loves songs like Sweet Caroline and all the other classics which Neil is famous for.

"Throughout the show we also have big screens with visuals of Neil performing which will bring that extra level of nostalgia."

The show will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 8pm at Club Services Ipswich.

The show is free but restaurant bookings are essential on the night.

Phone the club on 3812 3366 to secure your seat.